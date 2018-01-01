Welcome to Edam
Top experiences in Edam
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Edam activities
Zaanse Schans Windmills, Edam Cheese Tasting from Amsterdam
You’ll be picked up from Amsterdam’s Museum District. Your guide will then take you on a scenic drive through the beautiful countryside of the Netherlands. Your first stop is Marken, a small fishing town known for preserving traditional Dutch culture. Take a walking tour along the charming streets while learning about the history of this special place. You’ll also visit a wooden shoemaker to see a craftsman busy at work, demonstrating the fine skill of wooden shoemaking. You’ll then board a boat for a journey to Volendam, offering a beautiful view of Lake Ijssel. When you arrive in Volendam, you’ll have free time to explore this traditional Dutch fishing village on your own. Browse the shops and even take a picture of yourself in traditional Volendam costumes, which are sill worn during folkloric events. Then meet with your group for lunch at a restaurant along the dike. Here you'll enjoy a set 3-course meal, and can choose between a fish, meat or vegetarian option. Water is included, and other drinks are available for purchase. Your next stop is Edam, a gem in the heart of North Holland. This little town is famous for its cheese, which has been enjoyed around the world for centuries. Savor the flavor of Edam during a cheese tasting at a local cheese shop. Not only is Edam famous for cheese, it also has a rich history as a former shipyard and is home to one of the Netherlands’ largest churches, the Grote Kerk, which you’ll see on your walking tour. Wander the cobblestone streets and gaze upon the quaint homes and bridges along Edam’s canals – it’s like taking a stroll through a Dutch postcard. From Edam, continue your scenic drive through the countryside to the province of Zaandam, where you’ll visit the neighborhood of Zaanse Schans. This famous area is home to a wonderful collection of well-preserved, historic windmills. The area also has picturesque homes, wooden barns and scenic meadows for you to see. Visit one of the windmills by foot, exploring the inside to discover the importance of this Dutch icon up-close. Zaanse Schans completes your authentic Dutch excursion. You’ll then make your way back to Amsterdam.
Zaanse Schans, Edam, Volendam Countryside Tour from Amsterdam
Escape the hustle and bustle of Amsterdam on a half-day guided tour of the Dutch countryside, starting with a 20-minute drive to the windmill village of Zaanse Schans. This outdoor conservation area is situated on the banks of the Zaan River and is home to traditional 18th and 19th century architecture, including several functioning windmills. Watch live demonstrations of craftsmen at work, including a clog maker crafting the famous wooden shoes of the Netherlands. There will be some free time to explore the village on your own, before traveling through the distinctive polders (land reclaimed from the water) of the Beemster area. From there continue on to Edam, also commonly referred to as the pearl of the Zuiderzee. Edam’s ancient streets and tranquil canals are lined by beautiful 17th century buildings, including the leaning Carillon tower, the Great Church, and town hall. Most famous in Edam is beyond any doubt the public weighing house, where in summer still every Wednesday the famous Edam Cheese is being sold. After a stroll around this history-rich town, you’ll have the opportunity to see how Edam’s world-famous cheese is made and, of course, to taste it in a closeby cheesefarm. Finally, you will stop in the beautiful seaside village of Volendam. This typical fishing village with its bustling harbor has been a major tourist attraction as early as 1875. People come from all over to see the small buildings and houses and take in the locals in their traditional Dutch clothing. This is a great place to pick up souvenirs for those at home or a memento for yourself, and to have photos taken in traditional Dutch costume. Your guide will take you on a short walk through the oldest parts of the city, exploring a labyrinth of twists and turns to sites such as St. Vincent’s Church, the wooden Stolphoevekerk and the Visafslag (Fish Auction).
Private Day Trip to Zaanse Schans Windmills, Volendam and Edam from Amsterdam
Venture out of Amsterdam for the day and visit the beautiful landscape that only the Dutch countryside has to offer. First you will visit the Zaanse Schans and it's world renowned windmills. Experience a traditional clog-making session with a local artisan, and continue your journey to explore a very traditional cheese factory.You will continue your private day trip to Volendam where you will see old fishing boats and local residents wearing colorful traditional dresses. After your one hour lunch break continue your journey to the captivating medieval town of Edam. Enjoy a relaxing walk along it's cobble-stoned streets and gaze upon it's uniquely styled homes and bridges along Edam’s canals.
Dutch Countryside Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour from Amsterdam
The first stop on the tour is to Broek in Waterland. This small village with a population of less than 2500 is definitely worth a visit. As this town was a popular residence for wealthy merchants and seafarers in the 17th and 18th centuries, much of the history has been well-preserved. Monnickendam is the second stop on the tour and is rich in history. Although it is a small fishing village today, it holds much historical significance as a port in earlier centuries.The cheese farm, "Jacobshoeve", provides a unique opportunity to witness the process of cheese making during a free guided tour. Take a look behind the scenes at the farm animals.Volendam and Edam, both known for their fishing boats and scenery, are also stops on this countryside tour. Traditional Dutch costumes are still worn by some residents in Volendam, which was also once a retreat for famous artists. Both Picasso and Renoir spent time in this village during the 20th century. While smaller than Volendam, Edam holds particular fame for its cheese and beautiful historical center.The sixth stop is Purmerend, a city surrounded by polders, offering boutique shops and an abundance of restaurants and cafes at the 'Veemarkt' (former cattle market).The seventh stop is Zaanse Schans. Admire a collection of well-preserved historic windmills and see Dutch history come to life! A must-see during this hop-on hop-off tour.The eighth stop brings you to Zaandam which was once the trade centre of the region in the 19th century!The final stop brings you back to the starting point at THIS IS HOLLAND. Amsterdam's newest attraction offers the ultimate flight experience over Holland in Amsterdam.As each stop is unique and provides its own slice of culture, this tour is perfect for discovering and exploring the Dutch countryside. Spending as much or as little time at each stop gives you the perfect flexibility that cannot be found elsewhere. When planning your trip to Holland, be sure not to miss this gem of a tour which is suitable for all!Upgrading your tour ticket offers you free admission to two memorable adventures of your choice. This includes options such as viewing Amsterdam from the panoramic view at the LOOKOUT, museum admission in Edam, a tour or a photo in traditional Dutch clothing in Volendam, or even a scenic canal ride in Zaanse Schans. Don't miss this amazing opportunity!
Private Full-Day Countryside Bike Tour of North Holland from Amsterdam
Feel like a local on your bike and discover the countryside north of Amsterdam on a private, 8-hour guided bike tour from Amsterdam. Your experienced and friendly guide is at your service all day long.From the central Amsterdam meeting point, you will catch the ferryboat to the north of Amsterdam. Enjoy a scenic 90-minute ride to the island of Marken. Pass by small villages such as Durgerdam and Uitdam, just north of the city. Stroll through the picturesque streets of Marken and enjoy stunning views of Markermeer. Visit a museum to discover how the people of Marken used to live and enjoy some free time. Next, enjoy a half hour boat ride to Volendam.Upon your arrival in Volendam, you can enjoy a short walking tour of this famous fishing village. This typical fishing village with its bustling harbor, small buildings and houses and local, traditional Dutch clothing has been a major tourist attraction since 1875. Your guide will take you on a short walk through the oldest parts of the city, exploring a labyrinth of twists and turns to sites such as St. Vincent’s Church, the wooden Stolphoevekerk and the Visafslag (Fish Auction).Next, explore the charming medieval village of Edam, also referred to as the pearl of the Zuiderzee. Edam’s ancient streets and tranquil canals are lined by beautiful 17th century buildings, including the leaning Carillon tower, the Great Church, and town hall. Most famous in Edam is beyond any doubt the public weighing house, where in summer, every Wednesday the famous Edam Cheese is being sold.
Dutch Countryside and Culture Tour from Amsterdam Including Zaanse Schans Edam and Volendam plus A'DAM lookout
Escape the hustle and bustle of Amsterdam on a half-day guided tour of the Dutch countryside. Begin your day with a pickup from central Amsterdam or at our central meeting point at the foot of the A’DAM Lookout with a 20-minute drive to the windmill village of Zaanse Schans. This outdoor conservation area is situated on the banks of the Zaan River and is home to traditional 18th and 19th century architecture, including several functioning windmills. Watch live demonstrations of craftsmen at work, including a clog maker crafting the famous wooden shoes of the Netherlands. There will be some free time to explore the village on your own, before traveling through the distinctive polders (land reclaimed from the water) of the Beemster area. From there continue on to Edam, also commonly referred to as the pearl of the Zuiderzee. Edam’s ancient streets and tranquil canals are lined by beautiful 17th century buildings, including the leaning Carillon tower, the Great Church, and town hall. Most famous in Edam is beyond any doubt the public weighing house, where in summer still every Wednesday the famous Edam Cheese is being sold. After a stroll around this history-rich town, you’ll have the opportunity to see how Edam’s world-famous cheese is made and, of course, to taste it in a closeby cheesefarm. Finally, you will stop in the beautiful seaside village of Volendam. This typical fishing village with its bustling harbor has been a major tourist attraction as early as 1875. People come from all over to see the small buildings and houses and take in the locals in their traditional Dutch clothing. This is a great place to pick up souvenirs for those at home or a memento for yourself, and to have photos taken in traditional Dutch costume. Your guide will take you on a short walk through the oldest parts of the city, exploring a labyrinth of twists and turns to sites such as St. Vincent’s Church, the wooden Stolphoevekerk and the Visafslag (Fish Auction). Back in Amsterdam your guide will give you your premium ticket to the A'DAM Lookout. The A’DAM Lookout is an observation deck with an unrivalled panoramic view of Amsterdam. You’ll see the city’s historical centre, its pulsating port, the unique Dutch polder landscape and you’ll spot the famous canals which belong to the UNESCO world heritage list. Complementing the experience is a state-of-the-art interactive exhibition about Amsterdam’s history and culture. A’DAM Lookout is located on top of the A’DAM Tower in Amsterdam North.