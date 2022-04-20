Western Canal Ring

Grand old mansions and tiny, charming speciality shops line the glinting waterways of the Western Canal Ring, one of Amsterdam's most gorgeous areas. Roaming around them can cause days to vanish. But most people come here for a singular reason: to visit Anne Frank's house and see her famous diary.

  • Anne Frank Huis

    Visiting the Anne Frank Huis is one of Amsterdam's most profound experiences. Tragically, of the 107,000 Jewish adults and children deported from the…

  • H

    Het Grachtenhuis

    Learn about the remarkable feats of engineering behind the Canal Ring through this museum's holograms, videos, models, cartoons, scale model of Amsterdam…

  • Westerkerk

    The main gathering place for Amsterdam's Dutch Reformed community, this church was built for rich Protestants to a 1620 design by Hendrick de Keyser. The…

  • Westerkerk Bell Tower

    The bell tower of the Westerkerk is famously topped by the blue imperial crown that Habsburg emperor Maximilian I bestowed on the city for its coat of…

  • W

    West-Indisch Huis

    Built in 1617 as a meat market and militia barracks, this historical building was rented by the Dutch West India Company (Geoctroyeerde West-Indische…

  • B

    Bijbels Museum

    A scale model of the Jewish Tabernacle described in Exodus – built by dedicated minister Leendert Schouten and drawing thousands of visitors even before…

  • H

    Huis Marseille

    Large-scale temporary exhibitions from its own collection are staged at this well-curated photography museum, which also hosts travelling shows. Themes…

  • M

    Multatuli Museum

    Better known by the pen name Multatuli (Latin for 'I have suffered greatly'), writer Eduard Douwes Dekker is most recognised for Max Havelaar (1860), his…

  • H

    Huis Met de Hoofden

    A whimsical example of Dutch Renaissance style, this 1622 canal house designed by Hendrick de Keyser and his son Pieter has a beautiful step gable with…

