Southern Canal Ring

The Southern Canal Ring is a horseshoe-shaped loop of parallel canals. It's home to the nightlife hubs of Leidseplein and Rembrandtplein, where bars, clubs and restaurants cluster around large squares. Between these two districts, the canals are lined by some of the city's most elegant houses; the area also encompasses many fine museums, a flower market and waterside restaurants and bars.

Explore Southern Canal Ring

  • Hermitage Amsterdam

    There have long been links between Russia and the Netherlands – Tsar Peter the Great learned shipbuilding here in 1697 – hence this branch of St…

  • Museum Willet-Holthuysen

    This exquisite canal house was built in 1687 for Amsterdam mayor Jacob Hop, then remodelled in 1739. It's named after Louisa Willet-Holthuysen, who…

  • M

    Museum Van Loon

    An insight into life at the top of the pile in the 19th century, Museum Van Loon is an opulent 1672 residence that was first home to painter Ferdinand Bol…

  • F

    Foam

    From the outside, it looks like a grand canal house, but this is the city's most important photography gallery. Its simple, spacious galleries, some with…

  • R

    Rembrandtplein

    First called Reguliersplein, then Botermarkt for the butter markets held here until the mid-19th century, this somewhat brash square now takes its name…

  • A

    Amsterdam American Hotel

    This building is a magnificent art nouveau beast. The founder of the original hotel, Cornelis Alidus Anne (CAA) Steinigeweg had helped establish a Dutch…

  • L

    Leidseplein

    Historic architecture, beer, clubs and steakhouses – welcome to Leidseplein. The square is always busy, but after dark it gets thronged by a mainstream…

  • B

    Blauw Jan

    There's a surprise waiting in Kleine Gartmanplantsoen park: 40 huge, lifelike lizards nestled in the grass and sunning themselves on the brickwork. It's a…

  • G

    Golden Bend

    The Golden Bend is Amsterdam's swankiest stretch of property. Its handsome mansions are a monument to the Golden Age, when precious goods swelled the…

