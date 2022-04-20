Getty Images/Flickr RF

Jordaan & the West

A former workers' quarter, the Jordaan teems with cosy pubs, galleries and markets crammed into a grid of tiny lanes. It's short on conventional sights, but it's a wonderfully atmospheric place for an aimless stroll. It abuts the West, industrial badlands that have transformed into an innovative cultural hub.

Explore Jordaan & the West

  • W

    Westergasfabriek

    Adjacent to the Westerpark, this late-19th-century Dutch Renaissance complex was the city's western gasworks until gas production ceased in 1967. The…

  • Amsterdam Tulip Museum

    Allow around half an hour at this diminutive museum, which offers an overview of the history of the country's favourite bloom. Through exhibits, timelines…

  • Houseboat Museum

    This quirky museum, a 23m-long sailing barge from 1914, offers a good sense of how gezellig (cosy) life can be on the water. The actual displays are…

  • P

    Pianola Museum

    This is a very special place, crammed with pianolas from the early 1900s. The museum has around 50, although only a dozen are on display at any given time…

  • Z

    Zandhoek

    On Realeneiland's eastern shore, the Zandhoek is a photogenic stretch of waterfront. It's now a modern yacht harbour, but back in the 17th century it was…

  • B

    Brouwersgracht

    Pretty as a Golden Age painting, the Brewers Canal took its name from the many breweries located here in the 16th and 17th centuries. Goods such as…

  • M

    Museum Het Schip

    Just north of Westerpark over the train tracks, this remarkable 1921-completed housing project is a flagship of the Amsterdam School of architecture…

  • R

    Ravestijn Gallery

    Boundary-pushing photography is the focus of this gallery in the Western Islands, which hosts rotating exhibitions by emerging and established…

  • W

    Westerpark

    Eco-urban Westerpark – with grassy expanses of lawns (packed in summer with picnickers, sun worshippers and families), tree-shaded walkways and cycleways,…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Jordaan & the West.

  • See

    Westergasfabriek

    Adjacent to the Westerpark, this late-19th-century Dutch Renaissance complex was the city's western gasworks until gas production ceased in 1967. The…

  • See

    Amsterdam Tulip Museum

    Allow around half an hour at this diminutive museum, which offers an overview of the history of the country's favourite bloom. Through exhibits, timelines…

  • See

    Houseboat Museum

    This quirky museum, a 23m-long sailing barge from 1914, offers a good sense of how gezellig (cosy) life can be on the water. The actual displays are…

  • See

    Pianola Museum

    This is a very special place, crammed with pianolas from the early 1900s. The museum has around 50, although only a dozen are on display at any given time…

  • See

    Zandhoek

    On Realeneiland's eastern shore, the Zandhoek is a photogenic stretch of waterfront. It's now a modern yacht harbour, but back in the 17th century it was…

  • See

    Brouwersgracht

    Pretty as a Golden Age painting, the Brewers Canal took its name from the many breweries located here in the 16th and 17th centuries. Goods such as…

  • See

    Museum Het Schip

    Just north of Westerpark over the train tracks, this remarkable 1921-completed housing project is a flagship of the Amsterdam School of architecture…

  • See

    Ravestijn Gallery

    Boundary-pushing photography is the focus of this gallery in the Western Islands, which hosts rotating exhibitions by emerging and established…

  • See

    Westerpark

    Eco-urban Westerpark – with grassy expanses of lawns (packed in summer with picnickers, sun worshippers and families), tree-shaded walkways and cycleways,…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Jordaan & the West

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.