Adjacent to the Westerpark, this late-19th-century Dutch Renaissance complex was the city's western gasworks until gas production ceased in 1967. The…
Jordaan & the West
A former workers' quarter, the Jordaan teems with cosy pubs, galleries and markets crammed into a grid of tiny lanes. It's short on conventional sights, but it's a wonderfully atmospheric place for an aimless stroll. It abuts the West, industrial badlands that have transformed into an innovative cultural hub.
Explore Jordaan & the West
- WWestergasfabriek
Adjacent to the Westerpark, this late-19th-century Dutch Renaissance complex was the city's western gasworks until gas production ceased in 1967. The…
- Amsterdam Tulip Museum
Allow around half an hour at this diminutive museum, which offers an overview of the history of the country's favourite bloom. Through exhibits, timelines…
- Houseboat Museum
This quirky museum, a 23m-long sailing barge from 1914, offers a good sense of how gezellig (cosy) life can be on the water. The actual displays are…
- PPianola Museum
This is a very special place, crammed with pianolas from the early 1900s. The museum has around 50, although only a dozen are on display at any given time…
- ZZandhoek
On Realeneiland's eastern shore, the Zandhoek is a photogenic stretch of waterfront. It's now a modern yacht harbour, but back in the 17th century it was…
- BBrouwersgracht
Pretty as a Golden Age painting, the Brewers Canal took its name from the many breweries located here in the 16th and 17th centuries. Goods such as…
- MMuseum Het Schip
Just north of Westerpark over the train tracks, this remarkable 1921-completed housing project is a flagship of the Amsterdam School of architecture…
- RRavestijn Gallery
Boundary-pushing photography is the focus of this gallery in the Western Islands, which hosts rotating exhibitions by emerging and established…
- WWesterpark
Eco-urban Westerpark – with grassy expanses of lawns (packed in summer with picnickers, sun worshippers and families), tree-shaded walkways and cycleways,…
