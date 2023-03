Quirky and wonderful, Tunbung Arts Village is a ragged assembly of skewed huts, wildly painted walls and random sculptures that peer out behind walls and from treetops. It's the creative universe of Etu Ndow, a renowned Gambian artist. Sadly, Etu died in 2014, but his nephew Abdoulie continues to keep the memory of his uncle alive.

There's artwork for sale, and plans are afoot to offer batik and craft workshops.