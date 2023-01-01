Bolong Fenyo Community Wildlife Reserve

This 320-hectare reserve encompasses a mix of savanna and wetland habitats, including a freshwater lagoon, and has exceptional birdlife, with some 150 species spotted here.
It's operated by the Gunjur Environmental Protection and Development Group.
The Gambia
This 320-hectare reserve encompasses a mix of savanna and wetland habitats, including a freshwater lagoon, and has exceptional birdlife, with some 150 species spotted here.
It's operated by the Gunjur Environmental Protection and Development Group.