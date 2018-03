Welcome to Serekunda & Atlantic Coast Resorts

Chaotic, splitting-at-the-seams Serekunda is the nation's largest urban centre, and appears to consist of one big, bustling market. The nearby Atlantic Coast resorts of Bakau, Fajara, Kotu Strand and Kololi are where the sun'n'sea tourists flock. This is a great place to spend long days on the beach and late nights on the dance floor.