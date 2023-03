This hillside monastery, 2km west of town, sprawls through several large caverns converted into simple Buddha shrines and meditation rooms. There are some natural formations and skylights, and one chamber contains quite a few bats, but it's not nearly as beautiful as Tham Khao Luang. It's well lit and the floor is concrete throughout, so the kids who want to guide you aren't necessary but if you do go with them, they expect a tip.

When walking up to the cave, be wary of the monkeys.