Tha Kha Floating Market

This is probably Thailand's most real-feeling floating market, but it's also the most difficult to reach. A handful of vendors coalesce along an open rural klorng (canal, also spelt khlong) lined with coconut palms and old wooden houses. Boat rides (per person 50B, 45 minutes) can be arranged along the canal, and there are lots of tasty snacks and fruits for sale. To get here, take a morning sŏrng·tăa·ou (passenger pick-up truck, 20B, 45 minutes) from Samut Songkhram’s market area.