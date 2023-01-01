Don Hoi Lot

Amphawa’s second-most-famous tourist attraction (after the eponymous village) is a bank of fossilised shells at the mouth of Mae Nam Mae Klong, not far from Samut Songkhram. These shells come from hŏy lòrt (clams with a tube-like shell). The shell bank is best seen during April and May, when the river surface has receded to its lowest level.

To get here, hop into a sŏrng·tăa·ou in front of Samut Songkhram’s Somdet Phra Phuttalertla Hospital at the intersection of Th Prasitpattana and Th Tamnimit (10B, about 15 minutes). Or charter a boat from Mae Klong Market pier (tâh đà·làht mâa glorng), a scenic journey of around 45 minutes (about 1000B).