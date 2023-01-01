This sleepy canalside village has become a popular destination among Bangkok's city folk, who come here to enjoy its quintessential semirural setting. The urban influx has sparked quite a few signs of gentrification of late, but the canals, old wooden buildings, atmospheric cafes and quaint water-borne traffic still retain heaps of charm. On weekends, Amphawa puts on a floating market, which somewhat upsets the hamlet's serenity quotient (until Monday comes around).

To get a feel for the aqueous life of Amphawa, consider chartering a boat (per hour 600B) for a lazy cruise along the canals and the river. This can be a bit of a jostle on weekends, however, when the floating market is operational.