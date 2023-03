A 13th-century remnant of the time when the Angkor (Khmer) kingdom stretched from present-day Cambodia all the way to the Malay peninsula, this shrine was built of laterite by Khmer King Jayavarman VII, one of the few Khmer kings to make Buddhism the state religion. There's a topless main prang with open doorways on all four sides surrounded by four smaller buildings and parts of the laterite wall, all in various states of ruin.