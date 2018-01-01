Welcome to Phitsanulok
Those willing to forge their own path can also use the city as a base to visit the nearby national parks and wildlife sanctuaries of Thung Salaeng Luang and Phu Hin Rong Kla, the former the strategic headquarters of the Communist Party of Thailand.
7-Day Cultural Tour of Thailand from Bangkok: Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai
Day 1: Bangkok-Ayutthaya-Phitsanulok (L,D)Depart from Bangkok at 6:30am for Ayutthaya to tour the remains of the ancient city aboard a classic three-wheel tuk tuk. Next, head to Lopburi to see the famous Monkey Temple and Prang Sam Yot before checking in to your hotel in the city of Phitsanulok. After dinner, clamber aboard a pedal-powered trishaw for an evening ride around the night market.Overnight in PhitsanulokDay 2: Phitsanulok-Sukhothai (B,L,D)In Phitsanulok, visit the Wat Mahathat, a royal temple that’s home to one of the most beautiful Buddha images in the country, before setting out by road for Sukhothai. On arrival, explore the highlights of ancient Sukhothai and visit the Sangkhalok pottery village. End the day by visiting Si Satchanalai, the striking remains of the northern outpost of the historic Sukhothai Kingdom.Overnight in SukhothaiDay 3: Sukhothai-Lampang-Chiang Mai (B,L,D)The day begins with a live presentation on rice cultivation, where you'll get to try your hand at growing rice. Next, set out for Lampang to admire Wat Phra That Lampang Luang, housing the country's only Emerald Buddha other than the one in Bangkok. Finally, drive to Chiang Mai, Thailand's cultural capital, where you'll check in to your hotel and enjoy dinner at a riverside restaurant that doubles as an art gallery.Overnight in Chiang MaiDay 4: Chiang Mai (B,L,D)Start the day with an early-morning visit to a nearby temple to give alms to the monks — a common practice in Thailand's Buddhist culture. After breakfast, drive the steep road to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a sacred temple with superb views over the city. Continue to the Talat Warorot, Chiang Mai’s largest market, then ride a rickshaw to Wat Chedi Luang, one of the city's most celebrated temples. In the San Kamphaeng handicraft district, watch artisans practicing ancient Thai arts and crafts, and learn more about the generations-old traditions. For dinner, eat khan toke style, dining off low tables while seated on the floor, as you watch a performance of live music and traditional dance.Overnight in Chiang MaiDay 5: Chiang Mai-Chiang Dao-Thaton (B,L,D)The day begins with a drive to a sustainable elephant camp outside Chiang Mai, where you'll learn how elephants are used in the timber industry and their role in Thai heritage. A side-trip to a nearby orchid farm will give you a stunning impression of just a fraction of Thailand's rich variety of orchids. En-route to your hotel in Thaton, stop to explore the dramatic Chiang Dao cave complex. Overnight in Thaton
Explore Like Local By Train In 8 Days
DAY1: Bangkok Upon your arrival at the airport Our Guide will welcome you with a warm Greetings at the Airport where by you will receive a Free Airport Transfer to your Hotel. Go to pier fur cruise 19:30-21:30 dinner on boat. Overnight at Bangkok. DAY2: Bangkok – Ayutthaya Breakfast at the hotel and check out Today! We will go to Ayutthaya by train start from Bangkok Railway Station(Hua Lamphong). Arrival at Bangkok Railway Station (Hua Lamphong). We book the train ticket for you and wait at point pick up. Board the train and enjoy a leisurely ride first through the suburbs of the Thai capital before passing farmlands and local communities as the train journeys to Ayutthaya. DAY3: Ayutthaya-Sukhothai This Morning! Breakfast at the hotel and free time for relax. Lunch at hotel. Then go to railways station for wait train. We book train ticket for you. Arrival at Sawan Ka Lok railways station at Sukhothai. Walk to Swankaburi Boutique Hotel for check in. We will bike to Go Heng restaurant take free bicycle from hotel. Overnight at Sukhothai. DAY4: Sukhothai After your breakfast at hotel our guide will meet you then we proceed to Golden Clothing Sathon Museum. The sathorn shop at Baan Had Siew is where the woven textile of Thai Puan is sold. The back of the shop also has a textile museum where some of the exhibits are more than a hundred years old. Visit Golden Clothing Sathon Museum visit around 1hr. Breakfast at the hotel and check out. Pick up you at the hotel transfer to Phitsanulok by car.Go to Phitsanulok railways station for transfer to Chiang Mai DAY6: Chiang Mai Breakfast at the hotel.We will go to Wat Phra Sing (Phra Sing temple) Then go to Mon Chem for viewpointProceed to Queen Sirikit Botanic Garden Turn back to Chiang Mai for dinner at Khum KhanToke restaurant DAY7: Chiang Mai Breakfast at the hotel.of Chiang Mai at Doi Suthap Lunch by yourself at Doi Pui DAY8: Chiang Mai- Bangkok Breakfast at the hotel. Check out the hotel and go to the Chiang Mai airport for return to Bangkok.