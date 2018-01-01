Explore Like Local By Train In 8 Days

DAY1: Bangkok Upon your arrival at the airport Our Guide will welcome you with a warm Greetings at the Airport where by you will receive a Free Airport Transfer to your Hotel. Go to pier fur cruise 19:30-21:30 dinner on boat. Overnight at Bangkok. DAY2: Bangkok – Ayutthaya Breakfast at the hotel and check out Today! We will go to Ayutthaya by train start from Bangkok Railway Station(Hua Lamphong). Arrival at Bangkok Railway Station (Hua Lamphong). We book the train ticket for you and wait at point pick up. Board the train and enjoy a leisurely ride first through the suburbs of the Thai capital before passing farmlands and local communities as the train journeys to Ayutthaya. DAY3: Ayutthaya-Sukhothai This Morning! Breakfast at the hotel and free time for relax. Lunch at hotel. Then go to railways station for wait train. We book train ticket for you. Arrival at Sawan Ka Lok railways station at Sukhothai. Walk to Swankaburi Boutique Hotel for check in. We will bike to Go Heng restaurant take free bicycle from hotel. Overnight at Sukhothai. DAY4: Sukhothai After your breakfast at hotel our guide will meet you then we proceed to Golden Clothing Sathon Museum. The sathorn shop at Baan Had Siew is where the woven textile of Thai Puan is sold. The back of the shop also has a textile museum where some of the exhibits are more than a hundred years old. Visit Golden Clothing Sathon Museum visit around 1hr. Breakfast at the hotel and check out. Pick up you at the hotel transfer to Phitsanulok by car.Go to Phitsanulok railways station for transfer to Chiang Mai DAY6: Chiang Mai Breakfast at the hotel.We will go to Wat Phra Sing (Phra Sing temple) Then go to Mon Chem for viewpointProceed to Queen Sirikit Botanic Garden Turn back to Chiang Mai for dinner at Khum KhanToke restaurant DAY7: Chiang Mai Breakfast at the hotel.of Chiang Mai at Doi Suthap Lunch by yourself at Doi Pui DAY8: Chiang Mai- Bangkok Breakfast at the hotel. Check out the hotel and go to the Chiang Mai airport for return to Bangkok.