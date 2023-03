Almost across the street from Sergeant Major Thawee Folk Museum, and also belonging to Sergeant Major Thawee, is the Buranathai Buddha Image Foundry, where bronze Buddha images of all sizes are cast. Visitors are welcome to watch the process, and there are photo exhibits demonstrating the lost-wax method of metal casting. Some of the larger images take a year or more to complete. There is a small gift shop where you can purchase bronze images.