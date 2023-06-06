Shop
Phitsanulok (พิษณุโลก) is a convenient base from which to explore the attractions of historical Sukhothai, Si Satchanalai and Kamphaeng Phet. As such it sees relatively few independent travelers but a fair number of package tourists. The frenetic and friendly city also boasts some interesting sights and museums, chief of which is Wat Phra Si Ratana Mahathat, which contains one of the country’s most revered Buddha images.
The main wí·hăhn (sanctuary) at this temple, known by locals as Wat Yai, appears small from the outside, but houses the Phra Phuttha Chinnarat, one of…
Sergeant Major Thawee Folk Museum
This fascinating museum displays a remarkable collection of tools, textiles and photographs from Phitsanulok Province, as well as many knick-knacks from…
Across the street from Wat Phra Si Ratana Mahathat, Wat Ratburana draws fewer visitors but in some ways is more interesting than its famous neighbour. In…
Buranathai Buddha Image Foundry
Almost across the street from Sergeant Major Thawee Folk Museum, and also belonging to Sergeant Major Thawee, is the Buranathai Buddha Image Foundry,…
A clock tower in central Phitsanulok.
A Buddhist temple in Phitsanulok.
A mosque in Phitsanulok.
