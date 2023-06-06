Phitsanulok

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Lan Hin Pum National Park,Male tourist and mountain view,Young man with backpack sitting on rock looking into the landscape. Listening to the silence. Beautiful moment the miracle of nature.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Phitsanulok (พิษณุโลก) is a convenient base from which to explore the attractions of historical Sukhothai, Si Satchanalai and Kamphaeng Phet. As such it sees relatively few independent travelers but a fair number of package tourists. The frenetic and friendly city also boasts some interesting sights and museums, chief of which is Wat Phra Si Ratana Mahathat, which contains one of the country’s most revered Buddha images.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Wat Phra Si Ratana Mahathat

    Wat Phra Si Ratana Mahathat

    Phitsanulok

    The main wí·hăhn (sanctuary) at this temple, known by locals as Wat Yai, appears small from the outside, but houses the Phra Phuttha Chinnarat, one of…

  • Sergeant Major Thawee Folk Museum

    Sergeant Major Thawee Folk Museum

    Phitsanulok

    This fascinating museum displays a remarkable collection of tools, textiles and photographs from Phitsanulok Province, as well as many knick-knacks from…

  • Wat Ratburana

    Wat Ratburana

    Phitsanulok

    Across the street from Wat Phra Si Ratana Mahathat, Wat Ratburana draws fewer visitors but in some ways is more interesting than its famous neighbour. In…

  • Buranathai Buddha Image Foundry

    Buranathai Buddha Image Foundry

    Phitsanulok

    Almost across the street from Sergeant Major Thawee Folk Museum, and also belonging to Sergeant Major Thawee, is the Buranathai Buddha Image Foundry,…

  • Clock Tower

    Clock Tower

    Phitsanulok

    A clock tower in central Phitsanulok.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Phitsanulok with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.