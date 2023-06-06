Overview

Phitsanulok (พิษณุโลก) is a convenient base from which to explore the attractions of historical Sukhothai, Si Satchanalai and Kamphaeng Phet. As such it sees relatively few independent travelers but a fair number of package tourists. The frenetic and friendly city also boasts some interesting sights and museums, chief of which is Wat Phra Si Ratana Mahathat, which contains one of the country’s most revered Buddha images.