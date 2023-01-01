Sergeant Major Thawee Folk Museum

This fascinating museum displays a remarkable collection of tools, textiles and photographs from Phitsanulok Province, as well as many knick-knacks from previous decades, all accumulated by the eponymous Sergeant Major Thawee. It’s spread throughout five traditional-style Thai buildings and the displays are accompanied by informative English descriptions. Those interested in cooking will find much of interest in the display of a traditional Thai kitchen and the various traps used to catch game.

Male visitors will feel twinges of empathetic pain upon seeing the display that describes traditional bull castration – a process that apparently involves no sharp tools.