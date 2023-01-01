Across the street from Wat Phra Si Ratana Mahathat, Wat Ratburana draws fewer visitors but in some ways is more interesting than its famous neighbour. In addition to a wí·hăhn with a 700-year-old gold Buddha, there’s a bòht (chapel), with beautiful murals thought to date back to the mid-19th century, and two wooden hŏr đrai (manuscript libraries).

The temple is also home to a few quirky attractions that offer a fascinating insight into the practices of Thai Buddhism. The most apparent of these is a large wooden boat decked with garlands that originally served to transport King Rama V on an official visit to Phitsanulok. Today the boat is believed to grant wishes to those who make an offering and crawl under its entire length three or nine times. Next to the wí·hăhn is a sacred tree with ladders on either side that visitors climb up, leave an offering, then ring a bell and descend, again repeating the action a total of three or nine times. And directly adjacent to the tree is an immense gong that, when rubbed the right way, creates a unique ringing sound.

Near each of these attractions you’ll find somebody stationed who, in addition to selling the coins, incense and flowers used in offerings, will instruct visitors in exactly how to conduct each particular ritual, including how many times to pass, what to offer and what prayer to say.