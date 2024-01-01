The museum at Wat Phra That Phanom tells the history (mixed in with the legend) of the tâht and also holds a collection of religious art (alms bowls, gongs, and old Buddha images) and a hodgepodge assortment of other things such as pottery, seashells and US presidential commemorative coins.
That Phanom Museum
Nakhon Phanom Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.04 MILES
This temple is a potent and beautiful place – even if you're feeling templed out, you'll likely be impressed. At its hub is a stupa (tâht), more…
22.18 MILES
Dong Natad is a sacred, semi-evergreen forest within a provincial protected area 15km east of Savannakhet. It's home to two villages that have been…
29.82 MILES
The best of the three Ho Chi Minh–related attractions in Ban Na Chok village, this is a replica of the simple wooden house where 'Uncle Ho' sometimes…
28.62 MILES
This eye-catching 65m-tall tower was built for the 50th anniversary of King Rama IX's ascension to the throne. The nine-sided base has a good museum with…
26.53 MILES
Built in the 1920s, St Theresa's is a Savannakhet landmark and the largest Catholic church in the city.
24.44 MILES
Thought to have been built in the mid-16th century, this well-proportioned, 9m-high thâat is the second-holiest religious edifice in southern Laos after…
7.89 MILES
The Phu Thai town of Renu Nakhon, 15km northwest of That Phanom, hosts a 35m-tall pink-and-white chedi that closely resembles the pre-1941 That Phanom…
28.59 MILES
About 6km south of town, this much-venerated temple is considered one of the most important tâht (stupa) in Laos. It was first renovated by King…
