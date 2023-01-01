Indochina Market

Northeastern Thailand

Among Thais, Mukdahan is most famous for this riverside market, which stretches along and under the promenade. Most Thai tour groups on their way to Laos and Vietnam make a shopping stop for cheap food, clothing and assorted trinkets – much of it from China and Vietnam – plus silk and cotton fabrics made in Isan. A massive renovation project, with little sign of completion, has meant the market has had to trade from temporary street-side stalls for more than two years.

