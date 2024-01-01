According to one of the many legends associated with it, this temple's 2m-tall Phra Chao Ong Luang Buddha image is older than the city itself and was unearthed during Mukdahan's construction. It sits in a simple but lovely bóht. The ceramic-encrusted northern gate was built as a gesture of friendship by the city's large Vietnamese community in 1954.
Wat Si Mongkhon Tai
Northeastern Thailand
