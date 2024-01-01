Nature Education Centre

Mae Hong Son Province

The Nature Education Centre in the Tham Lot cave complex has basic displays on the area, as well as exhibits of pottery remains found in the cave.

  • Stalactite cave Tham Lot in Thailand.

    Tham Lot

    0.01 MILES

    About 9km northeast of Soppong is Tham Lot (pronounced tâm lôrt and also known as tâm nám lôrt), a large limestone cave with impressive stalagmites,…

  • Evening at Wat Phra That Doi Kong Mu.

    Wat Phra That Doi Kong Mu

    27.78 MILES

    Climb the hill west of town, Doi Kong Mu (1500m), to visit this temple compound, also known as Wat Plai Doi. Two Shan chedi, erected in 1860 and 1874,…

  • Pai Canyon at sunset

    Pai Canyon

    21.34 MILES

    Pai Canyon is located 8km from Pai along the road to Chiang Mai. A paved stairway here culminates in an elevated lookout over high rock cliffs and the Pai…

  • Wat Jong Klang

    Wat Jong Klang

    27.55 MILES

    Wat Jong Klang houses century-old glass Jataka paintings and a museum with 150-year-old wooden dolls from Myanmar that depict some of the agonies of the…

  • Nam Tok Mo Paeng

    Nam Tok Mo Paeng

    14.39 MILES

    The most popular waterfall in the vicinity of Pai, Nam Tok Mo Paeng has a couple of pools that are suitable for swimming. The waterfall is about 8km from…

  • Wat Phra That Mae Yen

    Wat Phra That Mae Yen

    18.41 MILES

    This temple sits atop a hill and has terrific views overlooking the valley. To get here, walk 1km east from the main intersection in town to get to the…

  • Tha Pai Hot Springs

    Tha Pai Hot Springs

    21.97 MILES

    Across Mae Nam Pai and 7km southeast of town via a paved road is this well-kept local park. Through it flows a scenic stream, which mixes with the hot…

  • Wat Hua Wiang

    Wat Hua Wiang

    27.39 MILES

    This wát, just west of Mae Hong Son’s morning market, is recognised for its bòht (chapel), boasting an elaborate tiered wooden roof and a revered bronze…

