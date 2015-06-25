6-Day Central and Northern Thailand Discovery Tour

Day 1: Bangkok-Phitsanuloke [-/L/D] Early in the morning we drive to the grounds of the Bang Pa-In Summer Palace of King Rama V near Ayutthaya. Continuing by boat we reach the ancient city of Ayutthaya, which is one of the former capitals of the Siam Kingdom. After lunch at a riverside restaurant, we use the afternoon to reach Phitsanuloke. Upon arrival in Phitsanuloke we visit a private museum, representing Thai rural life from the past. Day 2: Phitsanuloke-Lampang [B/L/D] Visit Phra Buddha Jinaraj at the Wat Pra Sri Rattana Maha Dhat and then head to Sukhothai. Visits include the Wat Sri Chum (‘The Temple of the Bodhi Tree’) and Sri Satchanalai Historical Park. We continue to the town of Lampang, where a tour around the old part of the city by horse-drawn carriage is included. Before checking in, stop for a walking tour to visit some of the most remarkable colonial style houses Day 3: Lampang-Chiang Rai [B/L/D] Today starts early, as we bear witness and partake in the daily ritual of making merit at a nearby temple. After breakfast, we journey further north and make a stop at a local pineapple plantation. We travel further north via Phayao Lake to Chiang Rai, making coffee stops and enjoying lunch on the way. We continue to Chiang Saen, the former capital of the first Thai kingdom, where we board a long tail boat and sail up upriver on the Mekong to the Golden Triangle. Our journey then takes us to the border town of Mae Sai, in northernmost Thailand. Day 4: Chiang Rai-Chiang Mai [B/L/D] Checkout from the hotel will 8am. Before leaving Chiang Rai, we stop at the famous Wat Rong Khun or ‘White Temple’. Along the way to Chiang Mai, a stop at the community-based tourism development center of Ban Lorcha can't be missed and then it is time for lunch. In the afternoon we stop at the San Khampaeng Handicraft Center where we observe artisans practicing the art of keeping this generation-old tradition alive. The evening is reserved for a “Khan Toke” dinner. During dinner, entertainers will perform traditional dances and songs by various hill tribes. Day 5: Chiang Mai-Night train to Bangkok [B/L/D]A short visit to one of the local orchid farms shows you the variety of orchids. Afterwards, drive to Elephant POOPOO PAPER Park. Then, continue to The Dara Pirom Palace Museum (closed on Monday) and lunch at local restaurant. Our next stop is Wat Phra Dhat Doi Suthep, the most sacred Chiang Mai temple which provides a superb view over the city. Head back into Chiang Mai and we transfer you to the train station to board the 5pm night train back to Bangkok (2nd class air-conditioned train with sleeping berths). Day 6: Bangkok [-/-/-] We will arrive early in the morning at Bangkok’s Hua Lumpong Railway Station at approximately 6am and transfer to your hotel in Bangkok. This is where your journey of Central and Northern Thailand ends.