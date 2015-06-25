Welcome to Lampang
Private Tour: 4-Hour Grand Royal Palace Tour from Bangkok
Bangkok's Grand Palace and the temple complex of Wat Phra Kaew belong to some of the most remarkable building complexes in the world. They were founded by King Rama I in 1782 when Bangkok became the new capital of the country. There is one shared entrance to the two sights. Many of the buildings inside the temple area a bear resemblance to earlier Ayutthaya buildings. The great , golden chedi Phra Si Ratana contains a piece of bone of the Buddha, and the particularly beautifully ornamented chedi next to Phra Mondhop is a library of scriptures. The two biggest buildings are the Bot and the Pantheon. The Bot houses the most sacred statue in Thailand-The Emerald Buddha ,which is 66 centimeters tall, cut from one single piece of jade and resting on the platform 11 meters above the floor. The statue is thought to be from the 15th century. At the time, is was placed in Chiang Rai in northern Thailand. On its way to Bangkok , the statue has been in Lampang, Chiang Mai and Vientiane. At the beginning of each of the three Thai seasons ( summer ,rainy and winter season) , the King changes the clothes of the Buddha at a grest ceremony. Originally , the Pantheon should have housed the Emerald Buddha. Gigures of Chakki Kings are now display here.
7-Day Cultural Tour of Thailand from Bangkok: Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai
Day 1: Bangkok-Ayutthaya-Phitsanulok (L,D)Depart from Bangkok at 6:30am for Ayutthaya to tour the remains of the ancient city aboard a classic three-wheel tuk tuk. Next, head to Lopburi to see the famous Monkey Temple and Prang Sam Yot before checking in to your hotel in the city of Phitsanulok. After dinner, clamber aboard a pedal-powered trishaw for an evening ride around the night market.Overnight in PhitsanulokDay 2: Phitsanulok-Sukhothai (B,L,D)In Phitsanulok, visit the Wat Mahathat, a royal temple that’s home to one of the most beautiful Buddha images in the country, before setting out by road for Sukhothai. On arrival, explore the highlights of ancient Sukhothai and visit the Sangkhalok pottery village. End the day by visiting Si Satchanalai, the striking remains of the northern outpost of the historic Sukhothai Kingdom.Overnight in SukhothaiDay 3: Sukhothai-Lampang-Chiang Mai (B,L,D)The day begins with a live presentation on rice cultivation, where you'll get to try your hand at growing rice. Next, set out for Lampang to admire Wat Phra That Lampang Luang, housing the country's only Emerald Buddha other than the one in Bangkok. Finally, drive to Chiang Mai, Thailand's cultural capital, where you'll check in to your hotel and enjoy dinner at a riverside restaurant that doubles as an art gallery.Overnight in Chiang MaiDay 4: Chiang Mai (B,L,D)Start the day with an early-morning visit to a nearby temple to give alms to the monks — a common practice in Thailand's Buddhist culture. After breakfast, drive the steep road to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a sacred temple with superb views over the city. Continue to the Talat Warorot, Chiang Mai’s largest market, then ride a rickshaw to Wat Chedi Luang, one of the city's most celebrated temples. In the San Kamphaeng handicraft district, watch artisans practicing ancient Thai arts and crafts, and learn more about the generations-old traditions. For dinner, eat khan toke style, dining off low tables while seated on the floor, as you watch a performance of live music and traditional dance.Overnight in Chiang MaiDay 5: Chiang Mai-Chiang Dao-Thaton (B,L,D)The day begins with a drive to a sustainable elephant camp outside Chiang Mai, where you'll learn how elephants are used in the timber industry and their role in Thai heritage. A side-trip to a nearby orchid farm will give you a stunning impression of just a fraction of Thailand's rich variety of orchids. En-route to your hotel in Thaton, stop to explore the dramatic Chiang Dao cave complex. Overnight in Thaton
6-Day Central and Northern Thailand Discovery Tour
Day 1: Bangkok-Phitsanuloke [-/L/D] Early in the morning we drive to the grounds of the Bang Pa-In Summer Palace of King Rama V near Ayutthaya. Continuing by boat we reach the ancient city of Ayutthaya, which is one of the former capitals of the Siam Kingdom. After lunch at a riverside restaurant, we use the afternoon to reach Phitsanuloke. Upon arrival in Phitsanuloke we visit a private museum, representing Thai rural life from the past. Day 2: Phitsanuloke-Lampang [B/L/D] Visit Phra Buddha Jinaraj at the Wat Pra Sri Rattana Maha Dhat and then head to Sukhothai. Visits include the Wat Sri Chum (‘The Temple of the Bodhi Tree’) and Sri Satchanalai Historical Park. We continue to the town of Lampang, where a tour around the old part of the city by horse-drawn carriage is included. Before checking in, stop for a walking tour to visit some of the most remarkable colonial style houses Day 3: Lampang-Chiang Rai [B/L/D] Today starts early, as we bear witness and partake in the daily ritual of making merit at a nearby temple. After breakfast, we journey further north and make a stop at a local pineapple plantation. We travel further north via Phayao Lake to Chiang Rai, making coffee stops and enjoying lunch on the way. We continue to Chiang Saen, the former capital of the first Thai kingdom, where we board a long tail boat and sail up upriver on the Mekong to the Golden Triangle. Our journey then takes us to the border town of Mae Sai, in northernmost Thailand. Day 4: Chiang Rai-Chiang Mai [B/L/D] Checkout from the hotel will 8am. Before leaving Chiang Rai, we stop at the famous Wat Rong Khun or ‘White Temple’. Along the way to Chiang Mai, a stop at the community-based tourism development center of Ban Lorcha can't be missed and then it is time for lunch. In the afternoon we stop at the San Khampaeng Handicraft Center where we observe artisans practicing the art of keeping this generation-old tradition alive. The evening is reserved for a “Khan Toke” dinner. During dinner, entertainers will perform traditional dances and songs by various hill tribes. Day 5: Chiang Mai-Night train to Bangkok [B/L/D]A short visit to one of the local orchid farms shows you the variety of orchids. Afterwards, drive to Elephant POOPOO PAPER Park. Then, continue to The Dara Pirom Palace Museum (closed on Monday) and lunch at local restaurant. Our next stop is Wat Phra Dhat Doi Suthep, the most sacred Chiang Mai temple which provides a superb view over the city. Head back into Chiang Mai and we transfer you to the train station to board the 5pm night train back to Bangkok (2nd class air-conditioned train with sleeping berths). Day 6: Bangkok [-/-/-] We will arrive early in the morning at Bangkok’s Hua Lumpong Railway Station at approximately 6am and transfer to your hotel in Bangkok. This is where your journey of Central and Northern Thailand ends.
Private Day-Trip to Lamphun and Lampang Province from Chiang Mai
Our professional driver will collect you from your hotel lobby in Chiang Mai city area around 8am by an air-conditioned private vehicle and head to Lampang Province.Upon arrival, you'll visit Wat Phra That Lampang Luang temple located around 11miles (18km) south of Lampang , it is one of the oldest Lanna-style temple here. The temple houses many beautiful buildings and statues and it’s also houses a Museum of War with a lot of ancient artifacts. We will wandering through the lovely grounds and absorbing the history and culture of beautiful architecture. Please note that you are required to take off your footwear when entering the temple ground.We will then proceed to Lampang city area for sightseeing and walking street market. You will see horses anywhere in the town area and some tourists will take a horse-drawn carriage wonder around the city center.Next, you will stop a ceramic factory in town as Lampang is a noted center for the production of blue and white pottery. It is one of the foremost ceramic manufacturers in Thailand. There are some lovely ceramic on sale and the price is very reasonable. After lunch, we will visit Wat Prathat Hariphunchai, a magnificent complex of temples in Lamphun. You may walk around to visit each building inside the temple there and have many things that worth to see especially the golden pagoda in the middle. You are require to take off your shoes to the main stupa. This whole area is very neat and clean, so you can just walk around the temple comfortably.Our driver will transfer you back to your hotel safely after the tour around 8pm.
3-Day Sukhothai Loop Motorcycle Tour from Chiang Mai
Ride the famous highway No. 1148, ranked as one of the top 10 best riding roads all over the world. This amazing motorcycle road takes us through fabulous mountain scenery to Nan. Ride along the unique panorama of the border between Laos and Thailand. Cross the Sirikit dam reservoir on a wooden ferry and visit the World Heritage Historical Park of Sukhothai. A Real Motorcycle Tour for Real Riders! Early morning meet and greet at your accommodation in Chiang Mai. We will provide the tour briefing, and then your riding gear and bike. We will inform you briefly of local history, geography and acknowledge any personal requirements. Lastly we have a general Q&A opportunity for any concerns you might have related to the tour.Day 1. Chiang Mai – Phayao – Nan (247miles or 398 kms.)Get familiarize the bikes by heading north of Chiang Mai. You will ride on windy mountain road to Tharntong waterfall and Mae Kachan hot spring. Continue on true bikers paradise roads until reach to Phayao, visit Phayao Lake (Kwan Phayao) one of the largest lake in Northern Thailand. Lunch serve at local restaurant in front of the lake. Ride along the impressive mountainous road highway No. 1148 to Nan, ranked top 10 for best riding fun all over the world. 120 kilometres of up and down curves through the impressive mountains and pure riding pleasure overload. Visit Wat Phra That Khao Noi (Nan Top Hill Scenic Temple) before relaxing in your lovely accommodation and jump in the swimming pool.Day 2. Nan – Sukhothai (214miles or 345 kms.)After breakfast, we leave Nan riding through winding mountainous roads. We then take the motorbikes on a wooden ferry across the Sirikit Dam reservoir. Sirikit Dam is the largest earth dam in Thailand. It´s used for irrigation, fisheries, flood control and as well as hydro-electric power generation. Lunch is served at Sirikit Dam. Then we continue on the highway passing through rice fields until we reach Sukhothai. Visit the Ancient Sukhothai Historical Park, designated world heritage site number 574 on 12 December 1991 by UNESCO and enjoy the amazing sunset in the old ruins. A magical and memorable scene. Later you arrive at the guest house, where you enjoy the charming accommodation. Day 3. Sukhothai – Chiang Mai (177miles or 286 kms.)After breakfast, we leave Sukhothai cruising along rice fields to Thoen. Then riding through winding mountainous roads to Lampang. Lunch is served at a local restaurant. Visit the Thai elephant conservation center and world´s first elephant hospital. Continue riding, passing through national parks and farming areas. Visit local market, stopping for refreshment, before heading back to Chiang Mai.
Lampang Escape
Day 1: Chiang Mai - Lampang Meals: L Departure from Chiang Mai. Drive to Lampang. First stop will be the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre along the way. We will visit the elephant hospital as well as the elephant nursery where you can meet mothers and young elephants. The centre has a show that you can witness as well. You will also see how paper is being produced from elephant dung. Your guide will give you insight in the precarious situation of the Asian elephant and its role in tourism. Next door to TECC is the hospital of the Friends of the Asian Elephant Foundation which is really a wonderful place. You will see a short and touching video about Motala, the elephant that lost a leg because of a landmine. Lunch will be at a local restaurant. Then, we will continue to Wat Prathat Lampang Luang, considered by many the most magnificent temple of Northern Thailand. After that continue to Lampang. We will visit the Burmese style temple Wat Si Rong Muang. After this we will make a walking tour of Talat Gao Street with its many historic houses. Your guide will tell you the history of some of the beautiful houses. We will also have a look at the historic Rachadapisek Bridge. You will hear the story of an American missionary who has been credited with saving the bridge from destruction in World War Two. Dinner and overnight at the Lampang River Lodge. Day 2: Lampang – Chiang Mai Meals: B L After breakfast we will drive into town and make a one hour horsecart ride through the old streets of Lampang. After this we will visit Wat Pong Sanuk, Wat Phra Kaew Don Tao, Ban Sao Nak and the former house of Louis T.Leonowens, the son of Anna Leonowens from the book “Anna and the King of Siam”. Lunch will be at local restaurant. After lunch we will visit the Dhanabadee Ceramic Museum and Factory where the famous “chicken bowl” is being produced. The dragon kiln is the oldest kiln in Lampang Province. You will get a guided tour and will see the production process of ceramics from upclose. Drive back to Chiang Mai. On the way, make a stop at the exotic market of Mae Taa.