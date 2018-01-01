Welcome to Railay
Accessible only by boat, but just a 15-minute ride from Ao Nang, the busiest parts of Railay are sandwiched between the scrappy, not good for swimming, beach of Hat Railay East and the high-end resorts and beautiful white sand of Hat Railay West and Hat Tham Phra Nang.
Railay is more crowded than it once was and sees many day trippers. Thankfully, though, it remains much less-developed than Ko Phi-Phi and if you head away from Hat Railay West and Hat Railay East the resorts disappear and the atmosphere is one of delightfully laid-back Thai-Rasta bliss.
Top experiences in Railay
Railay activities
Half Day Rock Climbing Tours at Railay Beach in Krabi
Experience the thrill of rock climbing on the stunning limestone cliffs of Railay Beach, a world renowned destination for climbing in paradise! During this 4 hour introductory class you will be guided by an expert instructor on various climbing routes, suitable for beginner and intermediate climbers at mixed levels. We provide small group tours only with a maximum ratio of four students per instructor for your safety and enjoyment! The morning session runs from 9 am to 1 pm and the afternoon session runs from 2 pm to 6 pm. In each course you will learn top rope climbing, belay and climbing techniques, how to use the equipment and safety measures at some of the most scenic limestone outdoor climbing crags located on Railay and Phra Nang Beach.
Rock Climbing at Railay Beach from Krabi
After morning pickup from your hotel in Krabi city, you’re transferred to the pier for a 20-minute long-tailed boat ride to Railay beach. After you’re fitted with all necessary equipment and receive a safety briefing at the climbing school, it’s just a short walk to the rock-climbing area. Your beginner’s lesson with a small group lasts 3.5 hours, depending on your fitness and ability. With a maximum of four students per guide, you’re ensured plenty of personalized attention as you literally learn the ropes. Watch as your instructor demonstrates top rope techniques, including how to belay with a safety knot, by climbing to the top of the route and looping the rope through a fixed anchor. Once the guide is back on the ground, it’s your turn. Rest assured that you’re secured the entire time to one end of the rope, which runs through the anchor and back down to the instructor. This belay device is fail-safe and allows your guide to keep the rope tight while you climb; if you slip or you feel tired, you can let go and be suspended safely in your harness.Along with an adventurous spirit, be sure to bring your camera to capture the views of impressive karsts above wide expanses of powder-white sand leading to Railay Bay. Enjoy provided fruit and water before getting back onboard the long-tailed boat for the return ride to the mainland and a vehicle transfer back to your hotel in Krabi.
Full Day Rock Climbing and Caving Tours at Railay Beach in Krabi
The morning session runs from 9 am to 1 pm and you will learn top rope climbing, belay and climbing techniques, how to use the equipment and safety measures at some of the most scenic limestone outdoor climbing crags located on Railay and Phra Nang Beach. The afternoon session runs from 2pm to 6pm and you will practice your top rope climbing as well as enjoy some light trekking through the National Parks of Phra Nang and a 15 meter abseil from the famous viewpoint in Railay, looking out 150 meters above sea level! This full day tour includes water, lunch, all climbing gear and small-group climbing guides (maximum four climbers to one guide ratio.)
Koh Lanta to Ao Nang by High Speed Ferry
Save time in Thailand with an express transfer from Koh Lanta to Ao Nang via Railay by high speed ferry through the Andaman Sea. Meet at Saladan Pier on Koh Lanta at least 30-minutes before scheduled departure or get conveniently picked up from your hotel on Lanta if not further than 7 Eleven in Klong Nin 1-hour before scheduled departure.The easy, fast, and safe journey can be booked up to 12 hours before departure and needs only a short stop-over at Railay en route which is required to pick up/drop off other transferring guests. Take advantage of daily departures and a convenient drop-off directly at Nopparat Thara pier in Ao Nang from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel.Transfer will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of Thailand's beautiful landscapes.
Full Day Tour to 4 Islands around Krabi by Speed Boat
This is a popular day trip from Ao Nang, taking in the group of islands closest to the coast – the ones that can be seen on the horizon from the beach. The four islands are Koh Poda, Koh Gai (Chicken Island), Koh Tub and Koh Mor; and the tour also stops off at the beautiful Phra Nang Cave Beach on the Railay peninsula.Stunning limestone and warm turquoise seas makes this tranquil laid-back place that will ensure that you will never want to leave. The cave ,on the east side of the Railay Bay is famous for its wonderful stalactities and stalagmites This beach is considered to be one of the most beautiful strips of sand in the world. Koh Poda is famous for its white beaches and turquoise water.Chicken Island is really called “Axe Island” or Koh Hua Gwan. At low tide, the boat will stop between Chicken Island with the two tiny islands of Koh Mor and Koh Tub, where you will have the opportunity to walk along the sweeping three-pronged sandbar that links the three together.Enjoy snorkeling at the island, followed by delcious lunch on the beach.
Ao Nang to Koh Phi Phi by High Speed Ferry
Save time in Thailand with an express transfer from Ao Nang to the Phi Phi Islands by high speed ferry through the Andaman Sea. Meet at Nopparat Thara Pier in Ao Nang at least 30-minutes before scheduled departure or get conveniently picked up from your hotel reception in Ao Nang, Krabi Town or Ao Nam Mao 1-hour before scheduled departure.The easy, fast, and safe journey can be booked up to 12 hours before departure and needs only a short stop-over at Railay en route which is required to pick up/drop off other transferring guests. Take advantage of daily departures and a convenient drop-off directly at Ton Sai Pier just a stone's throw from the many hotels in the center of the island.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Choose between a 1-way or round-trip option and sit back in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of Thailand's beautiful landscapes.