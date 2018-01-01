Rock Climbing at Railay Beach from Krabi

After morning pickup from your hotel in Krabi city, you’re transferred to the pier for a 20-minute long-tailed boat ride to Railay beach. After you’re fitted with all necessary equipment and receive a safety briefing at the climbing school, it’s just a short walk to the rock-climbing area. Your beginner’s lesson with a small group lasts 3.5 hours, depending on your fitness and ability. With a maximum of four students per guide, you’re ensured plenty of personalized attention as you literally learn the ropes. Watch as your instructor demonstrates top rope techniques, including how to belay with a safety knot, by climbing to the top of the route and looping the rope through a fixed anchor. Once the guide is back on the ground, it’s your turn. Rest assured that you’re secured the entire time to one end of the rope, which runs through the anchor and back down to the instructor. This belay device is fail-safe and allows your guide to keep the rope tight while you climb; if you slip or you feel tired, you can let go and be suspended safely in your harness.Along with an adventurous spirit, be sure to bring your camera to capture the views of impressive karsts above wide expanses of powder-white sand leading to Railay Bay. Enjoy provided fruit and water before getting back onboard the long-tailed boat for the return ride to the mainland and a vehicle transfer back to your hotel in Krabi.