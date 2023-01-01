Neema Crafts

This acclaimed vocational training centre for young deaf and disabled people sits just southeast of the Clock Tower roundabout. Operated by the Anglican church, it sells paper and cards made from elephant dung, jewellery, quilts, clothing, batiks and more. Behind the craft shop is a weaving workshop, and adjoining is a popular cafe and guesthouse. Free workshop tours form part of the centre's remit to change perceptions of people with disabilities. Volunteer opportunities are occasionally available.