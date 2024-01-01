Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery

Southern Highlands

At the eastern edge of town beyond Neema, this tranquil and well-tended cemetery contains the graves of the deceased from both world wars.

  • Famous rock paintings in Iringa from the native people.

    Igeleke Rock Art

    2.72 MILES

    A large prehistoric frieze, similar in style to the Kondoa rock paintings, located at a spectacular site on the edge of town just west of the Dodoma road…

  • Iringa Boma

    Iringa Boma

    0.19 MILES

    This excellent EU-funded museum is a great new development, as is its small cafe and quality gift shop. Located between Uhuru Park and Neema, Boma is…

  • Neema Crafts

    Neema Crafts

    0.15 MILES

    This acclaimed vocational training centre for young deaf and disabled people sits just southeast of the Clock Tower roundabout. Operated by the Anglican…

  • Natural cliff erosion at Isimila Stone Age site in Iringa, Tanzania.

    Isimila Stone Age Site

    10.48 MILES

    Here, in the late 1950s, amid a dramatic landscape of eroded sandstone pillars, archaeologists unearthed one of the most significant Stone Age finds ever…

  • Gangilonga Rock

    Gangilonga Rock

    1.51 MILES

    This large rock northeast of town is where Chief Mkwawa meditated and where he learned that the Germans were after him. Its name, gangilonga, means …

  • Ismaili Mosque

    Ismaili Mosque

    0.44 MILES

    This unique German-built mosque is a visual highlight of Iringa's colonial centre – it was built in 1932 but, with its clock tower and arcaded galleries,…

  • Market Area

    Market Area

    0.33 MILES

    Iringa’s atmospheric covered market is piled high with fruit and vegetables, plus other wares, including large-weave, locally made baskets.

  • Kalenga Historical Museum

    Kalenga Historical Museum

    7.02 MILES

    This tiny museum in nearby Kalenga – the former Hehe capital – contains the skull, personal effects and other relics of Chief Mkwawa. It was here that he…

