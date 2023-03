This large rock northeast of town is where Chief Mkwawa meditated and where he learned that the Germans were after him. Its name, gangilonga, means ‘talking stone’ in Hehe, possibly because the chief's scouts communicated the movement of German troops from here. It’s an easy climb to the top, with views over town. Staff at Neema Crafts Centre Internet Cafe can provide directions and a guide. Don't approach it on your own, as muggings are frequent.