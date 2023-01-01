Iringa Boma

This excellent EU-funded museum is a great new development, as is its small cafe and quality gift shop. Located between Uhuru Park and Neema, Boma is housed in a 1900 German colonial building. Artfully displayed objects, including an embroidered chief's robe, wooden ceremonial stool and gleaming calabashes, are illuminated by extended captions exploring the ancient and colonial history of the area, tribal traditions and clothing and nearby attractions. It's the perfect place to start your explorations of the town.