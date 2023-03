With the best views over the city, this hilltop park makes a tranquil spot in which to enjoy a shaded stroll. The park encompasses a well-kept WWII monument and there's a teahouse selling brews of all sorts (including beer). Sitting in one of the leafy bowers watching the sun set is a classic capital pastime. The cable car is still awaiting an overhaul, making a taxi ride (20TJS from the centre of town) the most convenient way of getting there.