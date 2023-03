The Shah Mansur Bazaar, known in English as the 'Green Bazaar', is the heartbeat of Dushanbe trade and a great place to gain a sense of local life in the city. Carts of golden-coloured bread, trolleys of locally grown melons, apricots and peaches, and giant aluminium dishes of yoghurt being stirred with wooden spoons contribute to the colourful and mobile chaos of this central meeting point.