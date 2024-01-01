Glass Mazu Temple

Western Taiwan

A remarkable structure standing inside the coastal park 8km west of the old town, this Lukang attraction is built with 70,000 pieces of glass, while the mountain behind the Mazu statue is made with 1400 glass pieces layered one on top of the other. Visit at night when the LED lights are on.

  Mazu Temple

    Mazu Temple

    2.4 MILES

    This holy structure was renovated in 1936, a high period in Taiwan's temple arts. The woodcarvings are particularly fine in the front hall, and the high…

  National Museum of Natural Science

    National Museum of Natural Science

    18.22 MILES

    A fantastic place for kids and botany fans, this massive museum has over 50 exhibit areas covering space, the environment, rainforests, gems and minerals,…

  Zinan Temple

    Zinan Temple

    27.01 MILES

    Dedicated to the Earth God, the carnivalesque Zinan Temple celebrates entrepreneurship and is perpetually busy, as is the marketplace that has grown…

  Gaomei Wetlands

    Gaomei Wetlands

    19.53 MILES

    Beautiful wetlands teeming with life rendered surreal by the sight of wind turbines on the horizon. It is especially photogenic at sunset and makes for a…

  Nantian Temple

    Nantian Temple

    9.77 MILES

    In the southern foothills of Baguashan is this bizarre temple and haunted house where parents used to take their children to scare them into obedience. It…

  Nanyao Temple

    Nanyao Temple

    9.09 MILES

    Located 2km south of Changhua Train Station, this remarkable temple is one of the stops on the Mazu Pilgrimage. The distinctive character of the complex…

  National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts

    National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts

    17.68 MILES

    Taiwan's top fine-art museum features the works of both established and upcoming Taiwanese artists, as well as famous foreign creators such as Japanese …

  Baguashan

    Baguashan

    10.04 MILES

    The Baguashan slopes were for centuries a military observation zone. The area affords views over the whole city and far out to sea. It’s a pleasant place…

