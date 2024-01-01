A remarkable structure standing inside the coastal park 8km west of the old town, this Lukang attraction is built with 70,000 pieces of glass, while the mountain behind the Mazu statue is made with 1400 glass pieces layered one on top of the other. Visit at night when the LED lights are on.
Glass Mazu Temple
Western Taiwan
2.4 MILES
This holy structure was renovated in 1936, a high period in Taiwan's temple arts. The woodcarvings are particularly fine in the front hall, and the high…
2.44 MILES
Lukang's City God Temple has roots in Fujian's Quanzhou and was probably built in the mid-18th century. Paying your respects here is believed to be…
2.48 MILES
Lukang's old commercial hub, Yaolin and Butou Sts, is now a protected heritage zone. The narrow, century-old lanes are worth checking out for their red…
2.58 MILES
This now-filled well sits half inside the wall of a residence and half outside. The arrangement is a remnant of humbler days when not everyone could…
2.6 MILES
Enshrined here is a deified folk hero of the Ming dynasty – General Liu, known for his valour in fighting the Manchus. When a statue of the general was…
2.62 MILES
A small temple originally raised by Hakka migrants who treated it as both a place of worship and a compatriots' association. The resident gods are three…
2.67 MILES
The narrowest alley in Lukang gets its comical label from the fact that a man could not pass a woman down the narrow inner passageway without her breasts…
2.77 MILES
Don't bother counting the turns as you wend your way past some of the oldest and most charming residences in Lukang on Nine Turns Lane. The number nine…