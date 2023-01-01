Swallow Grotto

This half-kilometre slice of gorge-side old road twists and turns between rock-cut pillars and minitunnels, reminding visitors of how the Taroko route once felt for its entire length. Walking allows you to stare over the edge at geological features below, but the road is narrow and passing vehicles make the stroll less than relaxing. Try to visit before 9am or after 5pm to avoid the crush.

Due to the one-way system it's best to visit west-bound. When driving take the right fork at Km178 and beware that there's very limited parking nearby (what there is is at the far end of the access lane). By bus, use the Yanzikou stop.