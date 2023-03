Falling a total of around 200m, this waterfall is in fact a pair of cascades, only parts of which are visible from the viewing bridge. To get there, you'll need to walk. The trail is 2.2km each way (allow two hours total) starting with a 380m unlit tunnel (bring a torch). That starts around 1km beyond the Tianxiang bus stop, with an opening in the concrete side of a road that is itself a semitunnel.