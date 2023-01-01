Nearing completion at the time of research, a breathtaking new suspension footbridge at Bulowan will soon cross the gorge, dizzyingly high above the river, for a dazzling new range of views. Bulowan itself is a twin-level shelf of almost flat land high above the main valley where a Truku mountain village once stood. Two exhibition halls tell some of that village's dramatic history; there is a great little nature walk with English explanations, and on the upper level is an upper-market cabin hotel run by Truku and celebrating their culture.

Bulowan is accessed by 1.7km of hairpins starting at Km179. Many but not all Taroko buses detour here en route to and from Tianxiang.