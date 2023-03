This visitor centre offers splendid views of Sun Moon Lake from atop a sleek modern structure that fits neatly in with the surroundings. Wood and concrete come together in a pattern of smooth lines meant to resemble outstretched arms. There's a cafe and a small museum about the surrounding ecology.

Shuttle buses (NT$25) go from Shueishe visitor information centre to Xiangshan about once an hour from 8am to 6.30pm – the journey takes five minutes.