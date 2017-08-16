6-Day Taiwanese Island Excursion (Sun Moon Lake and Southeastern Taiwan)

Soak up Taiwan’s beautiful scenery on this 6 day excursion!Day 1: Taipei - Sun Moon Lake - Taichung Pick up from your hotel in Taipei city in a comfortable coach, and drive 2.5 hours to Sun Moon Lake (Wen Wu Temple, Ita Thao and boat sightseeing). Have lunch (at your own expense), then check-in at the 5-star hotel around 5pm. Day 2: Taichung - Lukang -Kaohsiung (B)Leave from your hotel around 9am. Visit the Lukang Historic Area in a comfortable coach. After having lunch (at your own expense), you will head to Kaohsiung city by coach or train. Your local guide will lead you to check in around 5pm.Stay at Kaohsiung HOTEL KINGDOM or Holiday Garden Hotel or Kaohsiung Just Sleep HotelDay 3: Kaohsiung -Kenting (B) Leave from your hotel at 9am and head to Kenting National Park in a cozy coach. It will take 2 hours to arrive at Maopitou and Eluanbi Lighthouse and have lunch (at your own expense). Afterward, you will return to Kaohsiung at the hotel around 5:30pm. Stay at Kaohsiung HOTEL KINGDOM or Holiday Garden Hotel or Kaohsiung Just Sleep HotelDay 4: Kaohsiung - Hualien (B)Leave your hotel at 7am to visit the British Consulate and Sizih Bay by coach, then leave Kaohsiung by train at 11:18am and have lunch (at your own expense). The train arrives at Hualien station at 4:55pm. The hotel driver will send customers to the hotel for check-in. Stay at Hualien Hoya Resort Hotel or Park City Hotel Hualien or Just Sleep HualienDay 5: Hualien - East Coast National Scenic Area (B) Be picked up at the hotel by your local tour guide at 9am. Your first stop will be at the East Coast National Scenic Area, then you'll visit the Pachi Scenic Lookout, and proceed to the Caves of the Eight Immortals to enjoy its unique landscape. Then, stop by the Stone Umbrella, which are sea rock pillars in the shape of an umbrella. Later on, you will visit the famous Sansiantai. The story behind it involves three Gods who stopped by this area, and when they left, they left three pairs of footprints that you can see on the rock. Day 6: Hualien - Taipei (B, L) Leave your hotel at 9:10am to start to explore the Taroko Gorge National Park and Swallow Grotto - Marble Bridge-Marble Exhibition Center-. by bus. Your lunch will be provided on this day. Finish your tour by 4pm and return to Taipei by train to arrive by 7:21pm. Your driver will pick you up to return to the hotel in Taipei City to conclude your excursion.Please note: if your hotel is not in Taipei City, pick-up and drop-off cannot be provided.