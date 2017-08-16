Welcome to Kaohsiung
Many popular sights are clustered in areas that are within walking distance or a short bus ride (or cycle) from a Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit (KMRT) station, like the harbour and lower Love River area (in the Yancheng, Gushan and Sizihwan districts); and Cijin Island. But do not limit yourself to these areas. Like any sophisticated modern city, Kaohsiung has tons of charms stashed away to reward the curious and patient.
Top experiences in Kaohsiung
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Recent articles
Kaohsiung activities
Taiwan from Taipei 5-Day Tour: Sun Moon Lake, Taroko Gorge
Start your 5-day round-island tour of Taiwan with hotel pickup in Taipei. Drive south into the lofty mountains to visit Sun Moon Lake, where you’ll stop at several temples like Wenwu Temple, Holy Monk Shrine and Tse-En Pagoda. At Fo Guang Shan Monastery, one of the most famous Buddhist sites in southern Taiwan, take a walking tour and interact with monks and nuns.The next day, head to Kaohsiung, the second-largest city in Taiwan. Pass Love River (Ai River) and stroll through Lio Ho Night Market.In southern Taiwan’s Kenting National Park the following day, admire 37 miles (60 km) of coral-rimmed shoreline and explore the forest recreation area. On your fourth day, continue your journey through Taiwan’s scenic landscapes with a visit to Taitung’s East Coast National Scenic Area, where unspoiled land stretches for miles down the coast. See incredible land formations created by years of erosion.Then, in Hualien, marvel at the exceptional beauty of Taroko National Park’s Taroko Gorge, whose marble formations are split by a road that looms under forested peaks and towering cliffs.You’ll end your journey back in Taipei. All entrance fees, transportation, accommodation and daily breakfasts are included, and for lunch and dinner, your guide will be happy to recommend great places for you to enjoy authentic Taiwanese cuisine.For details on each day of the tour, see the Itinerary section below.
Taiwan High Speed Rail 3 Days Pass
This 3 days Taiwan High Speed Rail pass is for transportation only.Entitled to ride on THSR trains with an unlimited number of times for 3 consecutive days.Important information: Limited to foreign visitors from outside of Taiwan holding tourist Visas for 6 months or less. Visitors who purchase this product are required to present their passports and verification code at the time of exchange, seat reservation, and boarding. All passport information must match the identities of the purchasers (see voucher for details). Children’s Passes are available for purchase for children between 6 and 12 years old. Hop on hop off from any Taiwan High Speed Rail stations as following: Taipei Banqiao Taoyuan Hsinchu Taichung Changhua Yunlin Chiayi Tainan Zuoying(Kaohsiung)
Private 5-Day Best of Taiwan Tour from Taipei
Day 1: Taipei – Sun Moon Lake Pickup by your private guide at your hotel in Taipei. Hop in the comfortable private minivan and start with a drive south to Sun Moon Lake. Travel around this national scenic area and visit several temples including Wenwu Temple, also known as the Literature Warrior Temple — dedicated to Confucius and Kuan Ti, the Protector of Buddhism — as well as Holy Monk Shrine and Tse-En Pagoda. Continue to your hotel for check-in. Relax in the nearby natural hot springs or free time at the lake. Overnight: 5-star Fleur De Chine or similar near Sun Moon Lake Day 2: Sun Moon Lake – Kaohsiung (B) After breakfast at the hotel, head to Fo Guang Shan Monastery. Learn about Buddhism on a private walking tour. You have the opportunity to interact with monks and nuns during a visit to the Main Shrine. After a traditional vegetarian lunch (own expense) here, continue on to Kaohsiung, the second-largest city in Taiwan. Stop at the Former British Consulate at Takao and passes by Love River (Ai River) before a stroll through Lio Ho Night Market. Overnight: 5-star Grand Hi-Lai Hotel in Kaohsiung or similar Day 3: Kaoshiung – Kenting – Taitung (B) Private morning tour of Kenting National Park, located on the southern tip of Taiwan. Stop at notable attractions such as the Oluanpi lighthouse, the Maobitou scenic coastal area, Longpan Park and the forest recreation area. Travel via the Southern Cross-Island Highway to Taitung, where you’ll stay overnight in Zhiben and relax in natural hot springs at the hotel.Overnight: 5-star Hotel Royal Chihpen or similar in TaitungDay 4: Taitung – Hualien (B) Private tour of Taitung’s East Coast National Scenic Area. Explore scenic spots including Siaoyeliou, Sanxientai or Sanxiantai (Terrace of the Three Immortals). You’ll also see the Sanxiantai Bridge, Caves of the Eight Immortals and Shitiping — step-like rocks formed by coral reefs. Stop by a marble factory and showroom en route to Hualien for an overnight stay in Taroko National Park.Overnight: 5-star Silks Place Taroko or similar in HualienDay 5: Hualien – Taroko National Park – Taipei (B)Spend the day with your guide exploring Taroko National Park, whose marble formations are split by a road that winds under forested peaks and towering cliffs. Drive along the 11-mile-long (19-km) Taroko Gorge and look down hundreds of feet to the Liwu River, which roars past marble boulders - a sight to behold. Passing through the Tunnel of Nine Turns and crossing Cimu Bridge, your guide stops at notable natural monuments such as Eternal Spring Shrine and Swallow Grotto. Visit Changchun Temple and step onto the Shakadang Trail for an easy guided hike along a paved, flat path following the winding river. When your tour is concluded, you'll be dropped off at your hotel in the central Taipei area.
Kaohsiung City Day Tour
You will be picked up at your hotel or the port in Kaohsiung at 9:30 AM. You will visit Takao British consulate residence, a lovely red-brick architecture that was built in 1879 to serve as the British consul's abode. Stop by the Wude Hall that was completed in 1924 and originally used as a martial-arts training center for police and youth.You will also visit the Rose Mary Catholic Church. The church is the first Catholic church in Taiwan and one of the top 3 holy churches in Asia. Later on go to the popular Pier 2 Art Center that was once an abandoned and forgotten warehouse buried in history, and now a must-go for any visitors. Don't miss the MRT Central Park and Formosa Boulevard Station that is ranked in the top 15 most beautiful train stations in the world by the famous travel magazine “BootsnAll.” Experience the oil-paper umbrella and clay as the traditional Hakka hand-craft and the beautiful sunset at Sizihwan. When the tour ends, you will be transferred back to your hotel or Kaohsiung Port.
8 Days Taiwan 5 Stars Hotel Excursion
Sat. Pick up from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Hotel.Taste Taiwan exotic desert in night market by own self, and shop around in department store. Sun. Pick up from Hotel about 3.5 hours’ drive and it takes 2 hours to Visit Sun Moon Lake（Wen Wu Temple, Ita Thao , Holy Monk Shrine） Sightseeing by Boat 30 mins~ Puli Town（Puli Brewery）Stay overnight in Taichung. Mon. Pick up from Hotel about 3.5 hours’ drive to YUYUPAS Tribe and spend 1 hour in YUYUPAS Tribe. Stay in Alishan National Park ( Three Generations woods~ Sisters Lakes… about 2 hours ) and drive from Chaiyi to Hotel about 2.5 hours. Tue. Pick up from Hotel & Visit Hinoki Museum (60mins) driving 2 hours from Kaohsiung to Fo Guang Shan Buddha Memorial Center (60 mins), Love River (20 mins), Liu Ho Night Market (60 mins), Stay overnight in Kaohsiung. Wed. Pick up from Hotel about 2 hours’ drive and visit Kenting National Park (60 mins) Eluanbi Lighthouse (30 mins) and spend 3 hours driving from Taitung to Hotel. Thur. Drive our clients from Hotel to Water Running Up Prodigy, Stay in Water Running Up Prodigy (30mins),East Coast National Scenic Area(pass by), Sansiantai (60mins) ~Caves of the Eight Immortals(60mins) and drive to Hotel. Fri. Pick up from Hotel and visit Taroko Gorge National Park（Eternal Spring Shrine(15mins), Swallow Grotto(30mins), Tunnel of Nine Turns(30mins), Marble Bridge(Pass by), Tiansiang Lodge(Pass by), Marble Exhibition Center(30mins), drive through Suao Hualien highway and back to Taipei Hotel about 4 hours’ drive. Sat. Pick up from Hotel to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.
6-Day Taiwanese Island Excursion (Sun Moon Lake and Southeastern Taiwan)
Soak up Taiwan’s beautiful scenery on this 6 day excursion!Day 1: Taipei - Sun Moon Lake - Taichung Pick up from your hotel in Taipei city in a comfortable coach, and drive 2.5 hours to Sun Moon Lake (Wen Wu Temple, Ita Thao and boat sightseeing). Have lunch (at your own expense), then check-in at the 5-star hotel around 5pm. Day 2: Taichung - Lukang -Kaohsiung (B)Leave from your hotel around 9am. Visit the Lukang Historic Area in a comfortable coach. After having lunch (at your own expense), you will head to Kaohsiung city by coach or train. Your local guide will lead you to check in around 5pm.Stay at Kaohsiung HOTEL KINGDOM or Holiday Garden Hotel or Kaohsiung Just Sleep HotelDay 3: Kaohsiung -Kenting (B) Leave from your hotel at 9am and head to Kenting National Park in a cozy coach. It will take 2 hours to arrive at Maopitou and Eluanbi Lighthouse and have lunch (at your own expense). Afterward, you will return to Kaohsiung at the hotel around 5:30pm. Stay at Kaohsiung HOTEL KINGDOM or Holiday Garden Hotel or Kaohsiung Just Sleep HotelDay 4: Kaohsiung - Hualien (B)Leave your hotel at 7am to visit the British Consulate and Sizih Bay by coach, then leave Kaohsiung by train at 11:18am and have lunch (at your own expense). The train arrives at Hualien station at 4:55pm. The hotel driver will send customers to the hotel for check-in. Stay at Hualien Hoya Resort Hotel or Park City Hotel Hualien or Just Sleep HualienDay 5: Hualien - East Coast National Scenic Area (B) Be picked up at the hotel by your local tour guide at 9am. Your first stop will be at the East Coast National Scenic Area, then you'll visit the Pachi Scenic Lookout, and proceed to the Caves of the Eight Immortals to enjoy its unique landscape. Then, stop by the Stone Umbrella, which are sea rock pillars in the shape of an umbrella. Later on, you will visit the famous Sansiantai. The story behind it involves three Gods who stopped by this area, and when they left, they left three pairs of footprints that you can see on the rock. Day 6: Hualien - Taipei (B, L) Leave your hotel at 9:10am to start to explore the Taroko Gorge National Park and Swallow Grotto - Marble Bridge-Marble Exhibition Center-. by bus. Your lunch will be provided on this day. Finish your tour by 4pm and return to Taipei by train to arrive by 7:21pm. Your driver will pick you up to return to the hotel in Taipei City to conclude your excursion.Please note: if your hotel is not in Taipei City, pick-up and drop-off cannot be provided.