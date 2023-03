Known poetically as the Sound of Mist Waterfall, this 50m high veil lies at the end of the Taoshan Trail inside Shei-pa National Park. The 4.3km trail follows a paved footpath that takes a couple of hours to finish one-way. You'll only see why it's called Sound of Mist during spring and summer. In winter, the water flow is weak but you'll still enjoy a cool and invigorating hike through the forest.

Try to schedule your return around dusk as you stand a good chance of seeing wildlife.