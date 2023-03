This large, professional yet little-heralded museum uses many old photos, artefacts and films to introduce the culture and lifestyle of the Matsu islands.

The ground-floor section on the archaeology of an 8000-year old Liangdao Austronesian culture is well explained in English. The 2nd and 3rd floors look at agriculture, fishing and living spaces with visually appealing, mostly self-explanatory displays, but only the titles are translated.The 4th floor hosts a gallery of changing artwork.