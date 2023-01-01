Qinbi Village

Qinbi is by far Beigan's most complete traditional village, with its array of interconnected stone homes built on a steep slope, facing the curved bay and small handkerchief of sandy beach. Most homes are now little guesthouses and/or cafes, but despite the fairly regular arrivals of tour buses, the place still feels comparatively uncommercial.

Built from slabs of granite, typical houses feature high, narrow windows to protect the inhabitants from howling winds. House No 14 is said to have belonged to a once-ruthless pirate named Chen. Also seek out the tiny Wild West–style miniature bank building and walk just past the old temple to see its spring pool full of carved frogs.