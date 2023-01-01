Qiaozi Village

Though lacking Qinbi's architectural integrity, Qiaozi (Ciaozai) gains a great deal of charm from its setting, nestled around a rocky harbour with interlinked passageways and stairways, plus a pretty little stone footbridge crossing a side gulley.

Qiaozi is the starting point for short boat trips to Daqiu Island and is famed for its clutch of small, rebuilt temples sporting bright red 'fire wall' gables, sharply pointed to form conspicuous M-shapes.

Some of the hamlet's older stone buildings are derelict and partly overgrown, but there are also half a dozen new mini hotels that rate among the island's best. Beside the Musi Seaview Hostel is a small, free museum displaying local fishing equipment.