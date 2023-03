At a towering 28.8m, this serene 2009 statue is said to be the world's tallest image of the sea goddess Matsu (Mazu). As well as facilitating many a 'See Matsu in Matsu' tour book slogan, it's a genuinely impressive icon, fronted by a huge wooden viewing deck shaped like a ship's prow. Beneath it runs a curious Y-shaped web of pedestrian tunnels.

Road signs pointing here rather grandly dub the place Mazu Religious Cultural Park (馬祖宗教文化園區; Māzǔ Zōngjiào Wénhuà Yuánqū) which is a bit of a stretch.