Welcome to Kenting National Park
Low mountains and hilly terraces prevail over much of the land in the park, along with rugged high cliffs and sandy deserts. The swimming beaches with yellow sands and turquoise waters are wonderfully suited to recreation, and sightseeing on a scooter or bicycle is highly enjoyable.
Central, Southern Taiwan 4-Day: Sun Moon Lake, Kaohsiung, Puli
You’ll be picked up from your Taipei hotel in the morning and driven to Puli to tour the Guangxing Paper Factory before continuing to scenic Sun Moon Lake, where you’ll visit local villages, shrines and temples. The next day, travel through small and big towns on the way to Lukang, a small urban township, where you’ll take a walking tour to visit extravagant temples with your guide. Stay overnight in a quaint garden villa and then journey to Kenting National Park for a walking tour, enjoying gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean, Taiwan Strait and Luzon Strait on the way.On your fourth day, take a coach tour of Kaohsiung’s top attractions, like the former British Consulate and the Spring and Autumn Pavilions, a Taoist temple complex by Lotus Lake. You’ll then head back to Taipei via coach or the express train, depending on the size of your group.You’ll stay in comfortable accommodations and enjoy transportation to and from all site locations. Daily breakfasts are included, and for lunch and dinner, your guide will provide suggestions on great local places to eat (own expense). The time for meals is flexible and is based on your group’s sightseeing schedule.For details on each day of the tour, see the Itinerary section below.
Private 5-Day Best of Taiwan Tour from Taipei
Day 1: Taipei – Sun Moon Lake Pickup by your private guide at your hotel in Taipei. Hop in the comfortable private minivan and start with a drive south to Sun Moon Lake. Travel around this national scenic area and visit several temples including Wenwu Temple, also known as the Literature Warrior Temple — dedicated to Confucius and Kuan Ti, the Protector of Buddhism — as well as Holy Monk Shrine and Tse-En Pagoda. Continue to your hotel for check-in. Relax in the nearby natural hot springs or free time at the lake. Overnight: 5-star Fleur De Chine or similar near Sun Moon Lake Day 2: Sun Moon Lake – Kaohsiung (B) After breakfast at the hotel, head to Fo Guang Shan Monastery. Learn about Buddhism on a private walking tour. You have the opportunity to interact with monks and nuns during a visit to the Main Shrine. After a traditional vegetarian lunch (own expense) here, continue on to Kaohsiung, the second-largest city in Taiwan. Stop at the Former British Consulate at Takao and passes by Love River (Ai River) before a stroll through Lio Ho Night Market. Overnight: 5-star Grand Hi-Lai Hotel in Kaohsiung or similar Day 3: Kaoshiung – Kenting – Taitung (B) Private morning tour of Kenting National Park, located on the southern tip of Taiwan. Stop at notable attractions such as the Oluanpi lighthouse, the Maobitou scenic coastal area, Longpan Park and the forest recreation area. Travel via the Southern Cross-Island Highway to Taitung, where you’ll stay overnight in Zhiben and relax in natural hot springs at the hotel.Overnight: 5-star Hotel Royal Chihpen or similar in TaitungDay 4: Taitung – Hualien (B) Private tour of Taitung’s East Coast National Scenic Area. Explore scenic spots including Siaoyeliou, Sanxientai or Sanxiantai (Terrace of the Three Immortals). You’ll also see the Sanxiantai Bridge, Caves of the Eight Immortals and Shitiping — step-like rocks formed by coral reefs. Stop by a marble factory and showroom en route to Hualien for an overnight stay in Taroko National Park.Overnight: 5-star Silks Place Taroko or similar in HualienDay 5: Hualien – Taroko National Park – Taipei (B)Spend the day with your guide exploring Taroko National Park, whose marble formations are split by a road that winds under forested peaks and towering cliffs. Drive along the 11-mile-long (19-km) Taroko Gorge and look down hundreds of feet to the Liwu River, which roars past marble boulders - a sight to behold. Passing through the Tunnel of Nine Turns and crossing Cimu Bridge, your guide stops at notable natural monuments such as Eternal Spring Shrine and Swallow Grotto. Visit Changchun Temple and step onto the Shakadang Trail for an easy guided hike along a paved, flat path following the winding river. When your tour is concluded, you'll be dropped off at your hotel in the central Taipei area.
Private One-Way Hualien City to Kenting Scenic Tour
This day trip is designed for travelers who plan to have overnight or few days stay in Kenting area from Hualien city.The distance between Hualien City to Kenting reign (Kenting National Park) is about 300 kilometer. It also one of the remote area in Taiwan. You will able to visit few spots in Hualien and East Coast Scenic Area. Upon reaching to Taitung County, you can try the famous hand made Chinese bun (bao-zi), old sugar factory. Arrive at Kenting around 5 pm. and then you can explore the area in the afternoon or later. The full itinerary for day trip as below : Pick-up at your hotel/B&B(Hualien city) Bachi Observatory Shimen Cave Xitiping Scenic Area Bachi Observatory Tropic of Cancer Mark Terrance of The Three Immortals Dong He Town Taidong City Dolphin Bay 7-11 (in Kenting) Gate of Kenting National Park Drop off at Kenting main street or your hotel there For the lunch, you have a choice to try out local bun in Dong He Township (at your own cost).
Sun Moon Lake, Kenting National Park: 5-Day Taiwan Tour by Bus
Start your 5-day Taiwan -island tour with the coach .Drive from Taipei to Sun Moon Lake, including Wenwu Temple, Holy Monk Shrine and taking sightseeing boat . Day 2 takes you to Lukang Historic Area. You will see the historical Mazu temple and Monuments. Then , You’ll explore Kenting National Park on Day 3. Continue your journey by train ,then visit Haulien taroko national park on the last day . Scenic Area, then finish at Hualien and nearby Taroko Gorge, whose towering marble cliffs dominate Taroko National Park. Itineary Taipei -Sun Moon Lake - Taichung Leaving from Taipei city around 8:00 am by comfortable coach ,driving 2 hours to Sun Moon Lake .Having lunch ((own expense) Check in the hotel around 4-5:00 pm . Stay at FUSHIN HOTEL Taichung or Taichung Maison de Chine or Taichung Inhouse hotel. DAY 2 (B) Taichung - Lukang -Kaohsiung Leaving form hotel around 9:00 am . Visiting Lukang hitoric area by comfortable coach . After having lunch ( own expense ) Going to Kaohsiung city by coach or train . Our local tour guide will lead guests to check in around 5:00 pm . Stay at Kaohsiung HOTEL KINGDOM or Holiday Garden hotel or Kaohsiung Just sleep hotel . DAY 3 (B) Kaohsiung -Kenting Leaving from hotel at 9:00 am . Going to Kenting national park by comfortable coach. Drive 2 hours to visit Maopitou and Eluanbi Lighthouse.. have lunch (own expense ) .. then return to Kaohsiung city . Arrive at the hotel around 5:30 pm . Stay at Kaohsiung HOTEL KINGDOM or Holiday Garden hotel or Kaohsiung Just sleep hotel . DAY 4 (B ) Kaohsiung - Hualein Leaving hotel at 7:00 am ~ Visiting British Consulate and Sizih Bay by coach Leaving Kaohsiung by train at 11:18 am . have lunch (own expense ) . The train arrives Hualien station at 4:55 pm. Hotel driver sends customers to hotel checking in . Stay at Hualien Hoya resort hotel or Park City Hotel Hualien or Just Sleep Hualien . DAY 5 (B) Hualien - Taiepi Leaving hotel at 9:10 am then start to explore Taroko gorge national park ,Swallow Grotto- Marble Bridge-Marble Exhibition Center-. by bus. Lunch is provided in this day . Finish tour by 4 :00 pm them return to Taipei by train . Arrive Taipei at 7:21pm pm .Our driver picks up you return to hotel in Taipei City .Finish the happy 5 day tour. (Notice: If the hotel is not in Taipei city , we can`t provide pick up service.)
8 Days Taiwan 5 Stars Hotel Excursion
Sat. Pick up from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Hotel.Taste Taiwan exotic desert in night market by own self, and shop around in department store. Sun. Pick up from Hotel about 3.5 hours’ drive and it takes 2 hours to Visit Sun Moon Lake（Wen Wu Temple, Ita Thao , Holy Monk Shrine） Sightseeing by Boat 30 mins~ Puli Town（Puli Brewery）Stay overnight in Taichung. Mon. Pick up from Hotel about 3.5 hours’ drive to YUYUPAS Tribe and spend 1 hour in YUYUPAS Tribe. Stay in Alishan National Park ( Three Generations woods~ Sisters Lakes… about 2 hours ) and drive from Chaiyi to Hotel about 2.5 hours. Tue. Pick up from Hotel & Visit Hinoki Museum (60mins) driving 2 hours from Kaohsiung to Fo Guang Shan Buddha Memorial Center (60 mins), Love River (20 mins), Liu Ho Night Market (60 mins), Stay overnight in Kaohsiung. Wed. Pick up from Hotel about 2 hours’ drive and visit Kenting National Park (60 mins) Eluanbi Lighthouse (30 mins) and spend 3 hours driving from Taitung to Hotel. Thur. Drive our clients from Hotel to Water Running Up Prodigy, Stay in Water Running Up Prodigy (30mins),East Coast National Scenic Area(pass by), Sansiantai (60mins) ~Caves of the Eight Immortals(60mins) and drive to Hotel. Fri. Pick up from Hotel and visit Taroko Gorge National Park（Eternal Spring Shrine(15mins), Swallow Grotto(30mins), Tunnel of Nine Turns(30mins), Marble Bridge(Pass by), Tiansiang Lodge(Pass by), Marble Exhibition Center(30mins), drive through Suao Hualien highway and back to Taipei Hotel about 4 hours’ drive. Sat. Pick up from Hotel to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.
6-Day Taiwanese Island Excursion (Sun Moon Lake and Southeastern Taiwan)
Soak up Taiwan’s beautiful scenery on this 6 day excursion!Day 1: Taipei - Sun Moon Lake - Taichung Pick up from your hotel in Taipei city in a comfortable coach, and drive 2.5 hours to Sun Moon Lake (Wen Wu Temple, Ita Thao and boat sightseeing). Have lunch (at your own expense), then check-in at the 5-star hotel around 5pm. Day 2: Taichung - Lukang -Kaohsiung (B)Leave from your hotel around 9am. Visit the Lukang Historic Area in a comfortable coach. After having lunch (at your own expense), you will head to Kaohsiung city by coach or train. Your local guide will lead you to check in around 5pm.Stay at Kaohsiung HOTEL KINGDOM or Holiday Garden Hotel or Kaohsiung Just Sleep HotelDay 3: Kaohsiung -Kenting (B) Leave from your hotel at 9am and head to Kenting National Park in a cozy coach. It will take 2 hours to arrive at Maopitou and Eluanbi Lighthouse and have lunch (at your own expense). Afterward, you will return to Kaohsiung at the hotel around 5:30pm. Stay at Kaohsiung HOTEL KINGDOM or Holiday Garden Hotel or Kaohsiung Just Sleep HotelDay 4: Kaohsiung - Hualien (B)Leave your hotel at 7am to visit the British Consulate and Sizih Bay by coach, then leave Kaohsiung by train at 11:18am and have lunch (at your own expense). The train arrives at Hualien station at 4:55pm. The hotel driver will send customers to the hotel for check-in. Stay at Hualien Hoya Resort Hotel or Park City Hotel Hualien or Just Sleep HualienDay 5: Hualien - East Coast National Scenic Area (B) Be picked up at the hotel by your local tour guide at 9am. Your first stop will be at the East Coast National Scenic Area, then you'll visit the Pachi Scenic Lookout, and proceed to the Caves of the Eight Immortals to enjoy its unique landscape. Then, stop by the Stone Umbrella, which are sea rock pillars in the shape of an umbrella. Later on, you will visit the famous Sansiantai. The story behind it involves three Gods who stopped by this area, and when they left, they left three pairs of footprints that you can see on the rock. Day 6: Hualien - Taipei (B, L) Leave your hotel at 9:10am to start to explore the Taroko Gorge National Park and Swallow Grotto - Marble Bridge-Marble Exhibition Center-. by bus. Your lunch will be provided on this day. Finish your tour by 4pm and return to Taipei by train to arrive by 7:21pm. Your driver will pick you up to return to the hotel in Taipei City to conclude your excursion.Please note: if your hotel is not in Taipei City, pick-up and drop-off cannot be provided.