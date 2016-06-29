Private 5-Day Best of Taiwan Tour from Taipei

Day 1: Taipei – Sun Moon Lake Pickup by your private guide at your hotel in Taipei. Hop in the comfortable private minivan and start with a drive south to Sun Moon Lake. Travel around this national scenic area and visit several temples including Wenwu Temple, also known as the Literature Warrior Temple — dedicated to Confucius and Kuan Ti, the Protector of Buddhism — as well as Holy Monk Shrine and Tse-En Pagoda. Continue to your hotel for check-in. Relax in the nearby natural hot springs or free time at the lake. Overnight: 5-star Fleur De Chine or similar near Sun Moon Lake Day 2: Sun Moon Lake – Kaohsiung (B) After breakfast at the hotel, head to Fo Guang Shan Monastery. Learn about Buddhism on a private walking tour. You have the opportunity to interact with monks and nuns during a visit to the Main Shrine. After a traditional vegetarian lunch (own expense) here, continue on to Kaohsiung, the second-largest city in Taiwan. Stop at the Former British Consulate at Takao and passes by Love River (Ai River) before a stroll through Lio Ho Night Market. Overnight: 5-star Grand Hi-Lai Hotel in Kaohsiung or similar Day 3: Kaoshiung – Kenting – Taitung (B) Private morning tour of Kenting National Park, located on the southern tip of Taiwan. Stop at notable attractions such as the Oluanpi lighthouse, the Maobitou scenic coastal area, Longpan Park and the forest recreation area. Travel via the Southern Cross-Island Highway to Taitung, where you’ll stay overnight in Zhiben and relax in natural hot springs at the hotel.Overnight: 5-star Hotel Royal Chihpen or similar in TaitungDay 4: Taitung – Hualien (B) Private tour of Taitung’s East Coast National Scenic Area. Explore scenic spots including Siaoyeliou, Sanxientai or Sanxiantai (Terrace of the Three Immortals). You’ll also see the Sanxiantai Bridge, Caves of the Eight Immortals and Shitiping — step-like rocks formed by coral reefs. Stop by a marble factory and showroom en route to Hualien for an overnight stay in Taroko National Park.Overnight: 5-star Silks Place Taroko or similar in HualienDay 5: Hualien – Taroko National Park – Taipei (B)Spend the day with your guide exploring Taroko National Park, whose marble formations are split by a road that winds under forested peaks and towering cliffs. Drive along the 11-mile-long (19-km) Taroko Gorge and look down hundreds of feet to the Liwu River, which roars past marble boulders - a sight to behold. Passing through the Tunnel of Nine Turns and crossing Cimu Bridge, your guide stops at notable natural monuments such as Eternal Spring Shrine and Swallow Grotto. Visit Changchun Temple and step onto the Shakadang Trail for an easy guided hike along a paved, flat path following the winding river. When your tour is concluded, you'll be dropped off at your hotel in the central Taipei area.