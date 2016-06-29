Welcome to Taitung
The ocean, mountains, temples, cultural diversity and a strong indigenous presence together bestow a special atmosphere. Taitung’s streets smell of the sea and incense; the pace of life is slower. This chilled vibe has attracted a number of Taiwan’s bohemian set, who have settled here to open cafes.
There’s always something to do, whether an indigenous pop concert or the annual calendar highlight: the Bombing Master Handan festival held around Lunar New Year. And if that’s not enough, Taitung is the starting point for countywide attractions, including whale watching, hot springs and surfing.
Day 1: Taipei – Sun Moon Lake Pickup by your private guide at your hotel in Taipei. Hop in the comfortable private minivan and start with a drive south to Sun Moon Lake. Travel around this national scenic area and visit several temples including Wenwu Temple, also known as the Literature Warrior Temple — dedicated to Confucius and Kuan Ti, the Protector of Buddhism — as well as Holy Monk Shrine and Tse-En Pagoda. Continue to your hotel for check-in. Relax in the nearby natural hot springs or free time at the lake. Overnight: 5-star Fleur De Chine or similar near Sun Moon Lake Day 2: Sun Moon Lake – Kaohsiung (B) After breakfast at the hotel, head to Fo Guang Shan Monastery. Learn about Buddhism on a private walking tour. You have the opportunity to interact with monks and nuns during a visit to the Main Shrine. After a traditional vegetarian lunch (own expense) here, continue on to Kaohsiung, the second-largest city in Taiwan. Stop at the Former British Consulate at Takao and passes by Love River (Ai River) before a stroll through Lio Ho Night Market. Overnight: 5-star Grand Hi-Lai Hotel in Kaohsiung or similar Day 3: Kaoshiung – Kenting – Taitung (B) Private morning tour of Kenting National Park, located on the southern tip of Taiwan. Stop at notable attractions such as the Oluanpi lighthouse, the Maobitou scenic coastal area, Longpan Park and the forest recreation area. Travel via the Southern Cross-Island Highway to Taitung, where you’ll stay overnight in Zhiben and relax in natural hot springs at the hotel.Overnight: 5-star Hotel Royal Chihpen or similar in TaitungDay 4: Taitung – Hualien (B) Private tour of Taitung’s East Coast National Scenic Area. Explore scenic spots including Siaoyeliou, Sanxientai or Sanxiantai (Terrace of the Three Immortals). You’ll also see the Sanxiantai Bridge, Caves of the Eight Immortals and Shitiping — step-like rocks formed by coral reefs. Stop by a marble factory and showroom en route to Hualien for an overnight stay in Taroko National Park.Overnight: 5-star Silks Place Taroko or similar in HualienDay 5: Hualien – Taroko National Park – Taipei (B)Spend the day with your guide exploring Taroko National Park, whose marble formations are split by a road that winds under forested peaks and towering cliffs. Drive along the 11-mile-long (19-km) Taroko Gorge and look down hundreds of feet to the Liwu River, which roars past marble boulders - a sight to behold. Passing through the Tunnel of Nine Turns and crossing Cimu Bridge, your guide stops at notable natural monuments such as Eternal Spring Shrine and Swallow Grotto. Visit Changchun Temple and step onto the Shakadang Trail for an easy guided hike along a paved, flat path following the winding river. When your tour is concluded, you'll be dropped off at your hotel in the central Taipei area.
Day 1: Taipei / Taiwan Railway Experience / Hualien / East Coast Scenic Area / Taitung Depart from Taipei in the morning and take the TRA train to the east coast to discover the last unspoiled land of Taiwan. Upon arrival in Hualien, drive south through East Coast Scenic Area which faces the Pacific Ocean. Visit Shitiping, a marine abrasion platform with coral reefs and potholes and Amis Folk Center, which is a cultural center that introduces the customs, architecture, art and music of the Amis – an indigenous people of Taiwan. Today’s highlight will be Sanxiantai (literally meaning terrace of the three immortals), composed of offshore islands and coral reefs. The most famous landmark is the cross-sea bridge, which connects the mainland and the island.Hotel: Sheraton Taitung Hotel (5-Star) or similarDay 2: Taitung / East Rift Valley / Hualien Travel along the East Rift Valley, a long and narrow valley extending from Hualien to Taitung. The three natural river systems including the Hualien River, Xiuguluan River and Beinan River run through the valley and create different types of land forms. The first stop is Luye Gaotai. The unique geographical conditions offer an ideal location for tea cultivation and paragliding. Mr. Brown Avenue is famous for their TV commercial of Mr. Brown Coffee (a local coffee brand). The “avenue” is a single lane pathway in the middle of the green paddy fields. Matai'an Wetland Ecological Park is the biggest natural wetland in Hualien and also the traditional homeland of the Ami people.Hotel: Promisedland Resort & Lagoon (5-Star) or similar Day 3: Hualien / Taroko Gorge / Jiaoxi Visit the world-famous Taroko National Park, which was selected by Virgin Travel Insurance as one of the top 10 best global sights. Here you will experience the power of nature’s masterpiece and mankind's great engineering achievement. The national park was well-known for the soaring cliffs and plunging valleys of solid marble carved by a torrential river. Central Cross-Island Highway is a narrow and winding mountain road made by carving out rocks. Pass by CingShuei Cliff and admire the scenery of the cliffed coastline to Jiaoxi, Yilan. Tonight you will stay in a hot spring resort in Jiaoxi. Hotel: Hotel Royal Chiaohsi, Yilan (5-Star) or similarDay 4: Jiaoxi / Taipei This morning you will have a nostalgic tour at the National Center for Traditional Arts. Experience the traditional handicrafts, folklore, puppetry, and delicacies of old Taiwan. Taiwan is well-known for orchid breeding cultivation. Visit King Car Yuanshan Orchid Garden, experience the graceful elegance of the orchids. The last stop is King Car Kavalan Distillery, the first whisky distillery in Taiwan. Here you are offered a sip of different types of whisky.
Type 1: Leave and Return By TrainDay 1: Promisedland Resort / Wild Monkey Adventure Land / A-Zone Cultural Park07:30 Gathering at Taipei Railway Station(Gate North 1), and depart from Taipei.08:11 Enjoy a delicious breakfast on board. You will also receive the Tour System headphones.10:47 Arrival at Hualien Station.11:30 Take a boat ride through the lagoon of Promisedland Resort, their spectacular bridges, docks, and landscapes offer a tranquil Venice-like experience.12:30 Lunch at Promisedland Resort with gourmet Chinese food.15:00 Wild Monkey Adventure Land is the only place in Taiwan where you can zip-line in a forest. If you don’t feel like doing physical activities.17:30 We visit A-ZONE Cultural Park, a 100-year-old wine factory restored into a cultural park that houses art galleries, craft shops and more.18:30 Dinner at Fullon Hotels & Resorts Hualien, featuring authentic Amis tribe music performances by Yuan Xiang Dancing Group.20:30 The first day of this tour ends at Fullon Hotels & Resorts Hualien. Take a rest and prepare for tomorrow’s adventure!Day 2: Jingpu Tribe / Pakelang Boat House / Museum of Prehistory / Tiehua Music Village / Taitung Night Market08:30 Hotel Depart for Hualien and Taitung10:00 Heading to Jingpu Tribe, also known as “the tribe of the sun.” Here, we will take an in-depth tour of this area, enjoy a bamboo rafting expedition, and learn archery tips from the Amis people.11:30 Lunch at Pakelang Boat House. Roasted boar and Mahi Mahi are some of the dishes included in the menu, a great way to witness Amis culture first-hand.15:00 National Museum of Prehistory. This Taitung Museum is located over Peinan excavation site, the remains of a prehistoric settlement. The building was designed by American architect Michael Graves, a figure of Postmodern architecture whose famous works include the Denver Public Library.16:30 Check-in at Sheraton Taitung Hotel17:30 Dinner on weekdays: Sheraton Taitung Hotel. Dinner on weekend and holidays: located in the mountains, Tamalakau Restaurant will offer a healthy meal accompanied with breathtaking night views.20:30 Take a nighttime stroll around Tiehua Music Villages, enjoy artistic musical performances and shop through the creative craft shops.22:00 Visiting Taitung Night Market.Day 3: Sazasa Tribe / Mr. Brown Avenue09:30 Sazasa Tribe Forest Museum. This is a real 5-star tour. A local guide takes us through broad-leafed and coniferous primal forest, and then we have a campfire lunch tribal-style.14:30 Mr. Brown Avenue features some of the most famous sceneries of Taiwan.18:00 Dinner at HeJiaHuan Restaurant.19:30 End this tour by moving to Hualien Train Station and returning to Taipei.22:44 Arrival at Taipei.