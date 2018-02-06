Welcome to Hualien
Hualien means 'eddies' in Hokkien (Taiwanese) and the story goes that Qing-dynasty immigrants gave the region this name after noticing the swirling waters off the coast. Though much of the city's wealth comes from tourism, local deposits of limestone have also made Hualien the cement capital of Taiwan.
Top experiences in Hualien
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Hualien activities
Taroko Gorge Full-Day Tour from Taipei
You'll be picked up from your Taipei hotel at 6am to travel by train on your own to Hualien. This full-day guided tour will take you to the Taroko Gorge, a 20-kilometer section of the highway that runs from Taroko to Tiansiang. The stunning gorge is famous for its marble cliffs, deep, winding tunnels and the Liwu River, which flows through its craggy landscape. Travel through Swallows Grotto, where the section of the highway runs through tunnels carved into the gorge. Then, see the Eternal Spring Shrine, one of the most photographed scenes around the gorge. These little temples were built to commemorate those who lost their lives in the construction of the central cross-island highway. Afterward, break for lunch at a local restaurant. Appetites sated, continue to the Chi-Hsing Beach and Hualien Stone Sculpture Park and visit a marble factory before returning to Taipei by express train.
Taiwan from Taipei 5-Day Tour: Sun Moon Lake, Taroko Gorge
Start your 5-day round-island tour of Taiwan with hotel pickup in Taipei. Drive south into the lofty mountains to visit Sun Moon Lake, where you’ll stop at several temples like Wenwu Temple, Holy Monk Shrine and Tse-En Pagoda. At Fo Guang Shan Monastery, one of the most famous Buddhist sites in southern Taiwan, take a walking tour and interact with monks and nuns.The next day, head to Kaohsiung, the second-largest city in Taiwan. Pass Love River (Ai River) and stroll through Lio Ho Night Market.In southern Taiwan’s Kenting National Park the following day, admire 37 miles (60 km) of coral-rimmed shoreline and explore the forest recreation area. On your fourth day, continue your journey through Taiwan’s scenic landscapes with a visit to Taitung’s East Coast National Scenic Area, where unspoiled land stretches for miles down the coast. See incredible land formations created by years of erosion.Then, in Hualien, marvel at the exceptional beauty of Taroko National Park’s Taroko Gorge, whose marble formations are split by a road that looms under forested peaks and towering cliffs.You’ll end your journey back in Taipei. All entrance fees, transportation, accommodation and daily breakfasts are included, and for lunch and dinner, your guide will be happy to recommend great places for you to enjoy authentic Taiwanese cuisine.For details on each day of the tour, see the Itinerary section below.
Taroko Gorge Day Tour from Taipei by Train
You'll be picked up from your hotel in Taipei City Please provide us the correct hotel name .Then, transferred to Taipei Railway Station to take a train to Hualien. After arrival in Hualien, your friendly and professional local tour guide takes you to explore the amazing Taroko National Park.Taroko National Park is one of the nine national parks in Taiwan with many beautiful attractions. Your first stop is the Tunnel of Nine Turns with total length of 1.3 miles (2 km). Taroko Gorge is the most essential sections, leaning against the mountain trails and deep valleys and overlooking the rapids of a stream river. The gorge started over 200 million years ago as sediment on the bottom of the ocean. Later visit the Eternal Spring Shrine, one of the major picturesque points in the park. Enjoy the mesmerizing view of the mountains and waterfall. It also happens to be one of the main memorials for veterans. Next, continue to the Swallow Grotto. "Swallow" refers to the Cross-Island Highway from Jin Heng Park. Take a break, and enjoy some local Taiwanese cuisine for lunch at a local restaurant. After lunch visit the beautiful beach at Cisingtan Scenic Area, and then proceed to Hualien Stone Sculptural Park to visit a marble factory. When the tour ends, you'll be transferred back to the Hualien Railway Station to take the train back to Taipei by 7:00 p.m., and then you'll be dropped off at your hotel in Taipei.
Taroko Gorge Small-Group Full-Day Tour from Hualien City
You will be picked up from your hotel in Hualien city between 8:30 am to 9:00 am and pickup at Hualien Train Station or Hualien Airport are acceptable, as well. It takes around forty minutes from Hualien City to Taroko Gorge. One of the eight wonders in Taiwan, Qingshui Cliff (Ching-Shui Cliff) will greet you firstly. The marvelous cliff and emerald blue sea water, make Qingshui as a touristic highlight in Taroko National Park. Besides the abandoned old highway trace, you would be able to peep local traditional fishing culture. Keep going down through the East-West Highway (Su-Hua Highway; Hwy8), you will see the entrance of Taroko Gorge. The small archway was settled for more than fifty years. It is regarded as a landmark of Taroko National Park. Most of the passengers who have been to Taroko Gorge would take photos with this archway.The first trekking on the tour would be Shakadang Trail (Mysterious Valley trail), featuring for its crystal-blue stream water and amazing sedimentary colorful rocks. There’s no need to worry about the hike, it is flat and easy, suitable for a family. Besides, you will see local aboriginal wild vegetable farms. At the end of the trail, you can buy some beverage in the shop owned by local aborigines, and handicraft related to their culture. You can even take off your shoes and soak your feet into the clean and fresh stream. You will have a great experience of exploring the East Coast of Taiwan. The 3km trail takes around an hour to complete. After relax and light hiking on Shakadang trail, the other picturesque spot nearby is Eternal Spring Shrine. The shrine is built to commemorate the sacrificed workers during the construction. Everlasting spring symbolizes the promising future of this land. In addition, our driver can take you to some secret spots nearby and tell you more stories behind the scenes. After lunch, you are going to Swallow Grotto (known as Yanzihkou Trail), the must-see sight of Taroko Gorge. You will walk on the old Central Cross Island Highway, and you will be amazed by how the narrow tunnel goes through the marble mountain could be built. The dynamic geological activities and river cutting deepen the gorge day after day. For safety, our driver will borrow helmets for you during the walk in Swallow Grotto in the case of some small falling rocks. It takes around thirty minutes walking through this marble paradise. Besides the spots mentioned above, you could also visit Lushui Trail, Cimu Bridge, Chishingtan Scenic Area ... etc if time is allowed. For the lunch, your tour guide will take you to the best local restaurant which is owned by Taroko Tribal aborigines and will serve aboriginal-style cuisine.
Taroko Gorge Hike: Zhuiliu Old Trail from Hualien City
You will be picked up in the hotel in Hualien City between 7:30 am and 8:30 am and Hualien Train Station or Hualien Airport are acceptable for pickup, as well. Your tour guide will ensure that you are appropriately dressed for the trail before heading down to a convenience store to get last minute necessities, such as water, snacks, lunch that you might need or wish to enjoy along the hike. At the starting point, you will be greeted by a beautiful suspension bridge which is not accessible if without a permit. The total distance of the hike is 6.2km (3.1km one way). The first thirty minutes of the hike is the most arduous as it spans 1.0km of steep steps before we pit-stop at the old Japanese military outpost. Along the way, you can expect to see some wildlife such as exotic birds, monkeys, and mountain goats. You will continue to hike for another two hours before reaching the most spectacular part of the trail: the Zhuliu giantic cliff. This part of the trail offers the most stunning, spectacular paranomic view of the Taroko Gorge. Imagine yourself looking down from the top of Taipei 101(Taiwan’s tallest building), only this is different, as you take in the scenery before you and have the magnificent marble-walled canyon of Taroko beneath your feet. Be amazed and thoroughly in awe of the five-hundred meters long Zhuliu marble cliff’s beauty, charting for yourself one of the greatest hiking experience of a lifetime!You will have your lunch at the Cliff Outpost with an amazing view. After lunch, you will take the same route back to the trailhead. Once at the trailhead, your tour guide will take you back to Hualien City to enjoy a meal at a seventy-year-old Wonton soup shop at your own cost before dropping you off at Hualien train station. If you wish to browse around the night market after the tour, your tour guide can drop you at night market area for free as well.
2-Day East Coast and Taroko Gorge Scenic tour
Day 1: Taipei main station - Hualien station Be picked up from customers hotel in Taipei city ~ take train to Hualien station ~ Be picked up at the platform by local tour guide .Your first stop will be at the East Coast National Scenic Area, then you'll visit the Pachi Scenic Lookout, and proceed to the Caves of the Eight Immortals to enjoy its unique landscape. Then, stop by the Stone Umbrella, which are sea rock pillars in the shape of an umbrella. Later on, you will visit the famous Sansiantai. The story behind it involves three Gods who stopped by this area, and when they left, they left three pairs of footprints that you can see on the rock.Stay at Hualien Hoya resort hotel or Park City Hotel Hualien or Just Sleep Hualien . Day 2: Hualien - Taroko Gorge - Taipei Pick up from hotel in Hualien at 9:10 am then Visit Taroko Gorge, which is one of the seven wonders of Asia. The guide will take you to the Tunnel of Nine Turns, then you'll proceed to the Eternal Spring Shrine. It is one of the major picturesque points of the park, with the view of the mountains and the waterfalls, and one of the main memorials for veterans.Continue to the Swallow Grotto. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant with authentic Taiwanese food and later go to a beautiful beach. After that, you will go to the Hualien Stone Sculptural Park to visit a marble factory. The tour is ended at 4:00 pm then arrange customer return to Taipei by train . Customers arrive at Taipei main station around 7:21-8:00 pm .Then ,our driver pick up them and bring them to their hotel in Taipei city .