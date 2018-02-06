Taroko Gorge Small-Group Full-Day Tour from Hualien City

You will be picked up from your hotel in Hualien city between 8:30 am to 9:00 am and pickup at Hualien Train Station or Hualien Airport are acceptable, as well. It takes around forty minutes from Hualien City to Taroko Gorge. One of the eight wonders in Taiwan, Qingshui Cliff (Ching-Shui Cliff) will greet you firstly. The marvelous cliff and emerald blue sea water, make Qingshui as a touristic highlight in Taroko National Park. Besides the abandoned old highway trace, you would be able to peep local traditional fishing culture. Keep going down through the East-West Highway (Su-Hua Highway; Hwy8), you will see the entrance of Taroko Gorge. The small archway was settled for more than fifty years. It is regarded as a landmark of Taroko National Park. Most of the passengers who have been to Taroko Gorge would take photos with this archway.The first trekking on the tour would be Shakadang Trail (Mysterious Valley trail), featuring for its crystal-blue stream water and amazing sedimentary colorful rocks. There’s no need to worry about the hike, it is flat and easy, suitable for a family. Besides, you will see local aboriginal wild vegetable farms. At the end of the trail, you can buy some beverage in the shop owned by local aborigines, and handicraft related to their culture. You can even take off your shoes and soak your feet into the clean and fresh stream. You will have a great experience of exploring the East Coast of Taiwan. The 3km trail takes around an hour to complete. After relax and light hiking on Shakadang trail, the other picturesque spot nearby is Eternal Spring Shrine. The shrine is built to commemorate the sacrificed workers during the construction. Everlasting spring symbolizes the promising future of this land. In addition, our driver can take you to some secret spots nearby and tell you more stories behind the scenes. After lunch, you are going to Swallow Grotto (known as Yanzihkou Trail), the must-see sight of Taroko Gorge. You will walk on the old Central Cross Island Highway, and you will be amazed by how the narrow tunnel goes through the marble mountain could be built. The dynamic geological activities and river cutting deepen the gorge day after day. For safety, our driver will borrow helmets for you during the walk in Swallow Grotto in the case of some small falling rocks. It takes around thirty minutes walking through this marble paradise. Besides the spots mentioned above, you could also visit Lushui Trail, Cimu Bridge, Chishingtan Scenic Area ... etc if time is allowed. For the lunch, your tour guide will take you to the best local restaurant which is owned by Taroko Tribal aborigines and will serve aboriginal-style cuisine.