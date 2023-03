The wacky creation of Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser (1928–2000), who once called the straight line 'godless', this market hall bears his indelible hallmark with its wonky walls, rainbow-bright colours and golden onion domes – like a hallucinatory vision of legendary Arabia in small-town Switzerland. It's a 50-minute walk or two-minute train ride (Sfr5.60) from Rorschach.