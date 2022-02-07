The biggest city in Switzerland's biggest canton, Chur is well worth a wander, especially if you walk up to the Altstadt (Old Town) and do some exploring. The city itself is like a vibrant gallery, with arty boutiques, authentic restaurants and relaxed bars.

The Alps rise like an amphitheatre around Chur, the country's oldest city, inhabited since 3000 BC. When Chur was almost destroyed by fire in 1464, German-speaking artisans arrived to rebuild and, in the process, inadvertently suppressed the local Romansch language. What's spoken these days is a local variant of the Alemannic Swiss-German dialect.