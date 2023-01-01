Appenzell Museum

This heritage museum gives the inside scoop on rural life and folk traditions in Appenzell. Occupying seven floors, it displays beautifully painted wooden furniture with pastoral scenes in the local Bauernmalerei style, lacework, costumes, weapons, religious art, flags and banners, cheesemaking equipment and more. Highlights include an intact Stube (parlour) complete with coffered ceiling, a 3000-year-old Egyptian sarcophagus, a 16th-century winged altar and touching paintings of farming life by local artist Carl August Liner.