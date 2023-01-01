Stadsparken is an idyllic and kid-friendly park once voted Sweden’s most beautiful. It stretches alongside Svartån (the Black river) and merges into the Wadköping museum village. The village, named after what author Hjalmar Bergman called his hometown in his novels, is a cobblestone maze of workshops, cafes, a bakery and period buildings – including Kungsstugan (the King’s Lodgings; a medieval house with 16th-century ceiling paintings) and Cajsa Warg’s house (home of an 18th-century celebrity chef).