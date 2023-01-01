At the end of Prästgatan is a collection of buildings that once housed a brewery and now contains several art galleries and studios. A collective of locals puts on a knockout gallery show in the main building each summer, including work by established and rising Swedish artists. The building itself is a work of art, restored just enough to be functional without losing any of its charm. Check online or ask at the main gallery for openings and evening events.
Kvarteret Bryggeriet
Central Sweden
