Biologiska Museet

Örebro

Many Swedish schools once had private natural-history collections, but most were binned in the 1960s. Örebro’s Biologiska Museet, in Karolinska Skolan, with its tier upon tier of stuffed birds, is a survivor: though at time of writing, its future was uncertain. Check at Visit Örebro to see if it's still kicking on.

