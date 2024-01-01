Many Swedish schools once had private natural-history collections, but most were binned in the 1960s. Örebro’s Biologiska Museet, in Karolinska Skolan, with its tier upon tier of stuffed birds, is a survivor: though at time of writing, its future was uncertain. Check at Visit Örebro to see if it's still kicking on.
