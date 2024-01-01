Kronobergs Slott

Småland

In 1542, Småland rebel Nils Dacke spent Christmas in Kronobergs Slott, now a ruin. The 14th-century castle is on a small island (reached by footbridge) in Helgasjön, about 8km north of Vaxjö. Boat trips on S/S Thor, Sweden's oldest steamship, built in 1887, leave from below the ruins.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Making a glass shell with a pearl out of just blown liquid and glowing hot colored glass in Kosta glassworks in Sweden.

    Kosta Glassworks

    23.65 MILES

    The site of one of Sweden's original glassworks, established in 1742, the Kosta Boda complex continues to reel in coachloads of visitors. It’s touristy,…

  • Malerås

    Malerås

    29.21 MILES

    This eponymous factory in Malerås, 23km from Kosta, is the collaboration of acclaimed artist Mats Jonasson and four other glassblowing talents who produce…

  • Smålands Museum

    Smålands Museum

    4.61 MILES

    Among the varied exhibits at Sweden's oldest provincial museum is a truly stunning exhibition about the country’s 500-year-old glass industry, with…

  • Utvandrarnas Hus

    Utvandrarnas Hus

    4.62 MILES

    Boasts engrossing displays on the emigration of more than one million Swedes to America (1850–1930) and includes a replica of Vilhelm Moberg’s office and…

  • Kosta Glascenter

    Kosta Glascenter

    23.63 MILES

    Not to be confused with the Kosta Glassworks, but within its grounds, the Kosta Glascenter offers demonstrations, workshops and classes in glass blowing…

  • Kosta Boda Art Gallery

    Kosta Boda Art Gallery

    23.64 MILES

    The factory's own gallery has some stunning pieces but feels at times like a front for its nearby retail outlets. You can see even more exquisite pieces…

  • Växjö Konsthall

    Växjö Konsthall

    4.29 MILES

    Växjö's art gallery showcases contemporary work by local and national artists; expect anything from minimalist ceramics to mixed-media installations.

  • Grönåsen Älg- & lantdjurspark

    Grönåsen Älg- & lantdjurspark

    25.65 MILES

    For a close encounter with a beautiful bandy-legged elk, head for Sweden’s biggest elk park, located 4km southeast of Kosta, towards Orrefors. You can…

